dnata logistics and Trade Tech Partner to Meet Critical UAE MPCI Requirements for WACO Members

Dubai, UAE, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — dnata logistics, WACO member for the UAE, is partnering with Trade Tech, a global logistics platform and WACO vendor member. Together, they will provide seamless and secure cargo filing for the Maritime Preload Cargo Information (MPCI) regulations now in place for all ocean freight cargo imports into the United Arab Emirates.

As the UAE becomes the latest country to introduce new cargo security requirements, dnata logistics and Trade Tech will play vital roles in ensuring full compliance for shipments destined for the UAE, including those handled on behalf of WACO. The MPCI program mandates the electronic submission of containerized cargo information at least 24 hours prior to cargo loading from the port of loading outside the UAE, enhancing cargo visibility and security.

“dnata logistics’ role as the UAE member for WACO highlights the importance of trusted local expertise to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes,” said Mark Simon, Commercial Director at dnata logistics. “Our partnership with Trade Tech enables us to offer our clients, including WACO members, a streamlined platform that simplifies MPCI filings and ensures compliance.”

Trade Tech’s cloud-based logistics platform offers a single point of visibility and control for forwarders and logistics providers. It delivers robust functionality to reduce errors, improve efficiency, and mitigate risk. This collaboration enables dnata logistics and WACO to confidently meet MPCI obligations and maintain smooth cargo flow into the UAE market.

“Compliance with MPCI is non-negotiable for importers and freight forwarders. Trade Tech is committed to supporting industry partners like dnata logistics and WACO with reliable solutions that make filing easier and more accurate. Each new 24-hour regulation highlights the growing need for visibility across the supply chain. As data remains difficult to access from origin, the industry should view these compliance programs as an opportunity to improve transparency and efficiency,” said Bryn Heimbeck, Trade Tech’s President and Co-Founder.

“Collaboration is at the core of WACO’s success—our network connects companies, allowing them to leverage their strengths and share their expert knowledge to support their growth and that of other members,” said Richard Charles, CEO of WACO, the global network for collaborative logistics. “This is an excellent example of WACO in action.”

This partnership underscores the growing importance of integrated digital platforms and local expertise in adapting to evolving global trade security standards, especially as the UAE-based entity remains legally liable for all MPCI filings, making reliable compliance solutions essential. It also highlights the benefits of being a WACO member, as the independent network of 120 organizations was created to facilitate global cooperation in freight and logistics.