Portland Family Photographer Ashlie Behm Announces 2025 Santa Studio Sessions

Portland, OR, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Families searching for a magical alternative to crowded malls and rushed photo lines can now look forward to Ashlie Behm Photography’s highly anticipated 2025 Santa Studio Sessions. This annual tradition, to be hosted in Ashlie’s NW Portland studio on Saturday, November 8, 2025, offers children and their families a calm and cozy holiday experience designed to capture the true wonder of the season.

Unlike traditional Santa photos, these private sessions allow little ones to truly connect with Santa in a warm, welcoming space. Every detail—from the letter sent in advance from Santa (complete with a wish list to fill out) to the festive sugar cookie from Santa’s elves—is thoughtfully planned to create lasting memories. Families also receive a beautifully curated gallery of images to treasure for years to come.

“Skip the crowded malls and long lines—this is Santa like your kids have never seen him before,” said Ashlie Behm, a Portland Family Photographer known for her timeless, heartfelt portraits. “It’s all about slowing down and giving families the gift of connection, joy, and holiday magic.”

Sessions include:

5–8 minute private photo session with Santa in a NW Portland studio

with Santa in a NW Portland studio Prop planning and welcome guide with styling tips and inspiration

with styling tips and inspiration Online proofing gallery with professionally edited images (digital files sold separately)

with professionally edited images (digital files sold separately) Family portrait add-on option for those who wish to include a non-Santa family photo during their visit

Clients praise the experience for its thoughtful details and beautiful results. “We were so impressed with our entire Santa experience,” shared the Lieb family. “Ashlie’s communication was detailed and clear, the session had so many thoughtful touches included, and we received a beautiful gallery of images. We treasure every single photo!”

Booking is now open, and spots are limited. Families are encouraged to reserve early to ensure their holiday memories are secured

.

Reserve Your Session Here:

https://ashliebehmphotography.com/santa-studio-sessions

About Ashlie Behm Photography

Ashlie Behm is a Portland Family Photographer specializing in creating timeless, heartfelt portraits that celebrate connection, joy, and authenticity. From newborn sessions to seasonal experiences like Santa portraits, Ashlie’s work combines artistry with thoughtful details that help families preserve their most meaningful memories.

Media Contact:

Ashlie Behm Photography

ashlie@ashliebehmphotography.com

https://ashliebehmphotography.com/

(503) 893-8724