Mindy Larson Photography Brings Holiday Magic to North Houston with Santa Mini Sessions

Porter, TX, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Mindy Larson Photography, a leading Houston newborn photographer known for creating timeless and heartfelt portraits, is helping families capture the wonder of the holiday season with her highly anticipated Santa Mini Sessions.

This year, families in the North Houston area can choose from two enchanting experiences designed to delight children and create lasting holiday memories:

Santa in the Studio — November 15, 2025 | Porter, TX

— November 15, 2025 | Porter, TX Santa with the Vintage Truck — December 7, 2025 | Porter, TX

“These sessions are more than just photos—they’re an opportunity for families to step into the magic of Christmas together,” said Mindy Larson, owner and photographer. “From the sparkle in the children’s eyes to the laughter of the whole family, we want to preserve the spirit of the season in a way that feels timeless and heartfelt.”

With limited availability, these exclusive sessions are expected to fill quickly. Each experience has been carefully designed to highlight the magic of meeting Santa while giving families the gift of beautifully styled portraits that they’ll treasure for years.

Booking Information

Families can secure their Santa Mini Session today by visiting: https://mindylarson.com/houston-santa-sessions-santa-minis/

About Mindy Larson Photography

Based in Porter, TX, Mindy Larson Photography specializes in newborn, family, and seasonal portraiture. With a focus on creating timeless, emotive imagery, Mindy is a trusted Houston newborn photographer who has helped countless families preserve their most meaningful milestones. Her holiday sessions have become a beloved local tradition for North Houston families seeking both artistry and heart in their portraits.

Contact:

Mindy Larson Photography

Porter, TX

https://mindylarson.com/