Tool Organization Service Helps Wisconsin Auto Group Boost Efficiency and Reduce Tool Loss

Simplifying tool management for dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Tool Organization Service has been in the industry since 1989

COLUMBIAVILLE, MI, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Tool Organization Service, a leader in tool management and inventory control solutions for the automotive and heavy-duty truck industries, has recently completed a major project for a six-dealership auto group in Wisconsin. The results showcase how a tailored tool organization system for dealerships can dramatically improve efficiency, reduce tool loss, and streamline daily operations.

Since 1989, Tool Organization Service has worked with service departments throughout the U.S. and Canada to create structured, user-friendly tool rooms. Their mission is to help technicians find the right tools quickly, improve productivity, and maintain complete inventory control. This recent installation highlights the measurable impact of that philosophy in action.

“Our approach has always been about simplicity and results,” said Matt English, owner of Tool Organization Service. “When technicians can find tools quickly and inventory can be completed in minutes instead of hours, that’s a win for everyone, from management to the customer waiting for their vehicle.”

Before implementing TOS, technicians across the Wisconsin dealerships (6 in particular) often spent valuable minutes, sometimes hours each week, searching for special service tools. Misplaced equipment and inconsistent organization made it difficult to track tool use and maintain accurate records. After partnering with Tool Organization Service, those challenges were virtually eliminated.

Each dealership was provided with a custom-built system that makes it easy for technicians to locate the correct tool using only the tool number. The result has been remarkable:

Reduced time spent searching for tools by more than 50%

Improved repair turnaround times thanks to faster access to equipment

A minimum 25% reduction in tool loss, saving thousands of dollars annually

Simplified tool inventory management, allowing for quick, accurate audits and tracking tool usage through the Toolsguard App

The Wisconsin dealerships now operate with cleaner, more organized tool rooms and more confident technicians, which translates to higher productivity and less downtime in service bays.

TOS’s success in Wisconsin is just one example of its growing footprint in North America. The company has partnered with nearly every major OEM, starting with GM and expanding to include other major automotive and truck manufacturers. Their team brings decades of experience in helping dealerships meet OEM standards for tool organization while saving both time and money.

Founded in 1989, Tool Organization Service has become a trusted name in dealership efficiency. Specializing in customized tool storage and inventory systems, TOS serves automotive and heavy-duty truck dealerships throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company’s innovative systems reduce tool loss, enhance productivity, and support OEM compliance. You can learn more about them on their website at https://toolorg.com/ or even request a consultation.