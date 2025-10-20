Starbucks Responds to Wellness Demand with Protein-Powered Lineup

SEATTLE, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Starbucks today announced the permanent launch of an innovative, protein-focused beverage menu designed to support customers’ lifestyle and nutrition goals.

Rolling out across the U.S. and Canada, the new menu features Protein Lattes and customizable Protein Cold Foam options, delivering a significant boost of protein—ranging up to 36 grams in a Grande (16 oz.) serving.

This menu modernization aligns with Starbucks’ commitment to delivering premium, relevant products that fit seamlessly into busy, health-conscious routines.

 

“This launch isn’t just about adding an ingredient; it’s about innovating the daily ritual,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer. “Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver. We are transforming the ‘coffee run’ into a purposeful wellness stop.”

 

Innovation: Flavor Meets Functionality

 

The new menu ensures that customers can maintain their preferred taste and quality while achieving their protein targets.

Core Protein Technologies:

  • Protein-Boosted Milk: Baristas are crafting this new dairy option daily by blending 2% milk with premium whey protein, creating a smooth, flavor-neutral base that can be substituted in any milk-based beverage, adding 12–16 grams of protein per Grande.

  • Signature Protein Cold Foam: This frothy, creamy topping is designed to add approximately 15 grams of protein to any cold drink, available in both unsweetened and flavored varieties like vanilla, chocolate, and banana.

 

Menu Highlights:

The new line is anchored by several must-try, protein-forward drinks, including:

  • The Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha, which offers the highest protein count (up to 36g) by combining unsweetened matcha with the new Protein-Boosted Milk.

  • The refreshing Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha and the classic Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte, showcasing the versatility of the flavored Protein Cold Foams.

The entire range of customizable protein enhancements is available starting today, September 29, 2025, transforming customers’ ability to tailor their favorite Starbucks experience.

