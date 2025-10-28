National Store LLC Launches New Thomson QLED and 4K TVs in the UAE Market

UAE, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, the UAE’s leading authorised distributor of global electronics and technology brands, announced the official UAE launch of the Thomson QLED and 4K TV series. The new line brings European design, smart features, and high-end display technologies to consumers across the Emirates.

With roots extending more than 130 years, Thomson has long stood for trusted innovation and user-friendly electronics. National Store LLC is now introducing the brand’s advanced home entertainment solutions to UAE households.

Key Features & Differentiators

QLED & 4K UHD Displays : Models range from standard 4K UHD panels to advanced QLED versions with Quantum Dot technology for richer colours and deeper contrast.

: Models range from standard 4K UHD panels to advanced QLED versions with Quantum Dot technology for richer colours and deeper contrast. Smart TV Platform : All units include Google TV integration with built-in support for popular streaming apps, voice control, and Google Cast.

: All units include Google TV integration with built-in support for popular streaming apps, voice control, and Google Cast. Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos : Premium models support high dynamic range (HDR) and immersive audio formats, giving viewers a cinematic experience at home.

: Premium models support high dynamic range (HDR) and immersive audio formats, giving viewers a cinematic experience at home. Warranty & Support : Backed by a 3-year warranty across UAE, reinforcing National Store LLC’s commitment to after-sales service.

: Backed by a 3-year warranty across UAE, reinforcing National Store LLC’s commitment to after-sales service. Broad Product Range: The lineup spans multiple sizes and classes, e.g., 50″, 55″, 65″, and 75″ QLED / UHD series, to meet different household needs and budgets.

Quote from National Store LLC

“By introducing the Thomson QLED and 4K lines, National Store is bringing high-end visual performance within reach of UAE consumers,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “We believe true innovation combines performance, design, and value, and that’s what Thomson offers, backed by our strong distribution and support network across the Emirates.”

Market Strategy & Availability

Launch Markets : The new Thomson TV models will be available in major emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, via National Store’s retail channels and authorised electronics partners.

: The new Thomson TV models will be available in major emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, via National Store’s retail channels and authorised electronics partners. Introductory Promotions : To celebrate the launch, National Store LLC plans special pricing, bundled offers, and limited-time giveaways to early buyers.

: To celebrate the launch, National Store LLC plans special pricing, bundled offers, and limited-time giveaways to early buyers. Marketing & Awareness: The campaign will engage tech media, influencers, and home entertainment specialists to demonstrate real-world performance and build consumer trust.

Thomson QLED and 4K TV series is available across National Store LLC’s retail outlets, authorised dealers, and leading electronics retailers throughout the UAE. Visit their website for more information https://nationalstore.ae/brands/thomson/.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a premier distributor of leading global brands, including Canon, SanDisk, and now Thomson. The company offers a comprehensive range of photography, videography, and technology solutions. With a strong commitment to customer service and innovation, National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers, content creators, and tech enthusiasts at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID: info@nationalstore.ae