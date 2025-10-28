Shreekant Patil Honored for Impact and Innovation in APAC by Thinkers360

Texas, USA, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Thinkers360, the leading global platform for thought leadership and influencer recognition, has announced its prestigious Top Voices APAC 2025 list, featuring Shreekant Patil among the region’s most influential contributors. This coveted accolade recognizes Patil’s exceptional impact on the APAC business landscape and his consistent efforts in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and international relations at both regional and global levels.

CEng. Shreekant Patil, celebrated for his steering MSMEHelp and his dynamic role as a mentor and advisor, has long championed startups, business transformation, and digital innovation across APAC. His personally-authored content, thought leadership, and active engagement within the Thinkers360 community distinguish him as a driving force for positive change and sustainable growth. Patil’s commitment to sharing actionable insights and strategies h as empowered entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations to navigate complex business environments and build resilient, forward-looking enterprises.

CEng. Shreekant Patil has established a multifaceted presence on the international stage, serving as a Council Member at the International Trade Council while also being recognized as an External Expert with the European Commission and International Advisor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). As a Registered Mentor with the Early Warning Europe Mentor Academy, and a Member of the Europeana Network Association (ENA), he contributes to key initiatives in innovation, technology, and trade across the continent. Patil is also a Mentor for the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Trade Finance Specialist at Euro Exim Bank, and a member of the European DIGITAL SME Alliance, providing crucial expertise in MSME development and sustainable finance. Additionally, he functions as an Advisor for sustainable finance with the STAGE project—Sustainable Transition to the Agile and Green Enterprise—reflecting his commitment to advancing sustainability in business at both European and global levels, Trade finance advisor at ADB – Asian development bank, Philippines.

At the global level, Shreekant Patil’s influence extends beyond APAC, with recognized contributions to international partnerships, cross-border entrepreneurship, and knowledge leadership. Patil’s profile on Thinkers360 showcases a rich portfolio of articles, media interviews, podcasts, and speaking events, reflecting his dedication to continuous learning and value creation for audiences worldwide.