Palm Holdings Expands Florida Portfolio with Acquisition of Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport

Hotel leader strengthens presence in Florida, joining existing portfolio in Miami, Naples, and Orlando, with further additions expected soon

Toronto, ON, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Palm Holdings, a family-owned hotel ownership and operating company, today announced the acquisition of the Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport, located at 2905 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, FL 33020. This acquisition underscores Palm Holdings’ belief in the long-term potential of South Florida and adds to its growing Florida portfolio, which already includes properties in Miami, Naples, and Orlando.

The Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport features 150 guest rooms and six stories. The property offers a restaurant, bar, and meeting and conference spaces. Guests can also enjoy an expansive pool area with a waterfall and hot tub.

The property is just 5 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 4.2 miles from Hollywood Beach. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is 4.4 miles away, Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino is 5.4 miles away and the Broward Convention Center is 8 miles away.

The Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport will benefit from Palm Holdings’ proven expertise in hotel ownership, development, and management, while further strengthening its footprint in one of the fastest-growing hospitality markets in the U.S.

“South Florida has always been a market we’ve believed in,” said Anil Taneja, Managing Partner of Palm Holdings. “The Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport is a strong, well-positioned property that complements our existing hotels in Miami, Naples, and Orlando. We see tremendous long-term growth opportunities here and are excited to continue expanding — with more additions in the South Florida market expected soon.”

About the Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport

The Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport offers guests a convenient location just minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades Cruise Port, and major highways connecting to Miami and Palm Beach. The property features guest rooms designed for comfort and productivity, an on-site restaurant and lounge, outdoor pool and fitness center, and meeting facilities tailored for business and leisure travelers alike. Its central position in Hollywood, Florida, makes it a preferred choice for both domestic and international guests seeking proximity to South Florida’s beaches, cruise terminals, and entertainment districts.

About Palm Holdings

Palm Holdings is a family-owned, vertically integrated group of companies with a portfolio of hotels across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, operated under leading global brands including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Choice Hotels. With expertise spanning hotel ownership, development, construction, and management, Palm Holdings is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and creating long-term value. Guided by its core values of being Bold, United, and Authentic, Palm Holdings continues to grow strategically in key markets across North America and Europe.