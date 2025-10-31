Safety Starts Now: Make ‘Every Job, Every Day’ Your Workplace Promise This October

NEW YORK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — October marks the national spotlight on workplace health and safety with the arrival of National Safe Work Month. This year’s theme – “Safety: every job, every day” – invites all workplaces across Australia to commit to safety as a daily habit, not just a checkbox on a form.

Workplaces of any size, in any industry, in any location are encouraged to participate. Whether you’re in construction, retail, healthcare, or working solo as a contractor, the message is clear: safety matters today, tomorrow and every day. As the national body Safe Work Australia reminds us: “No job should be unsafe, and no workplace death or injury is acceptable.”

Why This Matters

According to recent figures, in 2023 there were 200 worker fatalities in Australia and 139,000 workers’ compensation claims for serious injury or illness. These are not just numbers. They are people, families and workplaces impacted by risk.

By treating safety not as a one-off event but as a continuous commitment, workplaces build stronger cultures where employees feel valued, safe and able to focus on their work rather than the next hazard.

Four-Week Focus to Build Momentum

To support you in this journey, the campaign breaks down into a four-week process rooted in risk management:

Week 1 – Identify Hazards: Spot things in the workplace that could cause harm.

This structure helps workplaces move from awareness to action. It encourages simple, clear steps rather than overwhelming, one-time efforts.

How You Can Take Action Right Now

If you’re an employer, talk with your team about how to get involved. Set aside time in October for a toolbox talk, safety-focused meeting or morning tea discussion. Use the “SafeTea” event kit to structure your conversation in a friendly way.

If you’re a worker, raise the idea with your WHS officer, health and safety representative, or manager. Ask: how can we make our job safer today? How can we keep that going every day?

If you’re a health and safety representative, reach out to your team and workplace leadership now. Support the planning of activities and raise awareness of the four-week focus.

If you’re an industry body, union or association, share resources with your members and tailor advice to your sector. Help them connect the theme “every job, every day” to the real work they do.

Safety Beyond October

While the month of October serves as a catalyst, the true value lies in turning efforts into daily habits. Safety should be an ongoing conversation, not just a campaign. As a partner of this movement, you can embed check-ins, hazard reviews and team discussions into everyday work.

Psychosocial hazards such as stress, fatigue or poor workplace culture also matter. The theme invites attention to both physical hazards and psychological ones.

Join the Movement

October is a perfect moment to press reset on safety and to raise the tempo of your health and safety efforts. Make time in the diary now. Use the tools and resources available. Encourage genuine team engagement. Let every person in your workplace know that safety is part of their job — and that every job is worth coming home from safe.

For more information on planning your activities, accessing the resource kit, and embedding a culture of safety in your workplace, visit the official campaign webpage by Safe Work Australia.

About MLA Psychology

At MLA Psychology, we believe that workplace wellbeing and psychological safety are integral to effective health and safety systems. Our team of experienced psychologists supports organisations to build resilient, safe and supportive workplaces.

To explore how we can help your business prioritise both physical safety and psychological health, and to schedule a consultation, please visit our website or contact us today.

Make safety: every job, every day a reality this October — and beyond.