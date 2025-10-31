AAEON Aims to Streamline Industrial Robotics Development with the Release of the UP Xtreme ARL Edge

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, predominately known for its industrial-grade developer board series, today announced the release of the UP Xtreme ARL Edge, its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200H Series platform (formerly Arrow Lake).

Primarily designed to bring AI functionality to applications such as industrial robots and AMRs, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge boasts a ruggedized enclosure with fanless operation, capable of operating in temperatures as wide as -20°C to 60°C. Moreover, the Mini PC is equipped with a 9V to 36V DC power input range, while also boasting impressive resistance to shock and vibration.

Despite its fanless operation, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge offers a choice of Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) processors, with default models offering the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 225H, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255H, or the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 265H, with the latter capable of utilizing the platform’s enhanced integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU to provide up to 97 TOPs of AI performance.

The UP Xtreme ARL Edge provides users with a broad I/O to support both new and legacy interfaces. For the former, it hosts dual LAN ports (one at 2.5GbE, one at 1GbE) and three physical USB ports, with an additional two USB 2.0 interfaces available via pin header. In keeping with the industrial uses AAEON has outlined for the system, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge also offers a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin GPIO alongside two COM ports for RS-232/422/485.

For expansion, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge contains an M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key with a Nano SIM slot for Wi-Fi, 5G, and cellular module support. Meanwhile, the system’s storage options include two M.2 2280 M-Key slots and one SATA drive.

For OS support, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge is compatible with Windows® 11 LTSC, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and Yocto 5.1.

For more information and detailed specifications for the UP Xtreme ARL Edge, please visit its product page or contact your AAEON representative.

