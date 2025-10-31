A Complete Guide to Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 for Business and Professionals

LONDON, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Choosing the right Integrated Development Environment (IDE) can have a big effect on how much work you get done when you make software. Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 is one of the best IDEs on the market right now. It comes in two main versions: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise and Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional. Each one is made for a different type of user. This article will compare the two versions to help you choose the one that best meets your development needs.

What is the 2022 version of Microsoft Visual Studio?

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 is the newest version of Microsoft’s popular IDE. It has the most up-to-date tools and features for developers who work with many different programming languages. It is meant to help you make apps for a range of platforms, such as the web, mobile, cloud, and desktop. Both the Enterprise and Professional editions come with powerful tools for writing, debugging, testing, and deploying code. But they are aimed at different groups of people and situations.

The main differences between Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional and Enterprise

1. Who the target audience is

• Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise is made for big companies and development teams that work on complicated projects. It has advanced tools for debugging, performance profiling, and testing, which makes it perfect for businesses that need to work together across multiple teams.

• Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional is made for single developers or teams of two to ten people. It has all the basic development tools you need, but not the more advanced business-level tools that come with the Enterprise edition.

2. Tools and Features

The Professional edition has basic development tools, while the Enterprise edition has a lot of advanced features.

• IntelliTrace, Live Unit Testing, and CodeLens are some of the tools that come with Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise. These features help developers keep track of and fix bugs in their apps in real time, make their code better, and learn more about how they develop.

• Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional comes with important tools like IntelliCode, Code Snippets, and Git Integration. These are great for small teams or solo developers working on projects that aren’t too complicated.

3. Working together and building teams

• Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise is made for groups. It has advanced collaboration tools like Live Share, which lets developers share their code in real time, no matter where they are. It also works with Azure DevOps to help teams automate and improve their workflows, and it comes with Test Manager for quality control.

• Visual Studio 2022 Professional lets people work together using Git and GitHub, but it doesn’t have the advanced collaboration tools that come with the Enterprise edition. It works best for one person or a small group of people.

4. Putting Cloud and DevOps Together

• Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise has advanced DevOps and cloud integration. With Azure DevOps, you can easily manage and deploy apps, automate builds and releases, and keep an eye on how well your app is performing and how healthy it is in real time.

• Visual Studio 2022 Professional lets you connect to the cloud through Azure, but it doesn’t have all the DevOps features that the Enterprise edition does.

5. Costs and licenses



• Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise costs more because it has more features and tools. It is made for big teams that need advanced tools for debugging, testing, and connecting to the cloud.

• Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional is cheaper and better for individual developers or small teams. It gives you the tools you need to make apps at a lower cost.

What Makes Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise Different

1. IntelliTrace for more advanced debugging

IntelliTrace is a powerful debugging tool that is one of the best things about Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise. It lets developers debug both old and new data, which makes it easier to find problems and see how an application works. This feature is very useful for big, complicated apps that need a lot of debugging information.

2. CodeLens gives you information about your code

The Enterprise edition also has the unique feature of CodeLens. It gives you real-time information about your code, like references, changes, and who made the last change. This is very helpful for projects that involve more than one person because it helps developers keep track of the history and context of code changes.

3. Tools for thorough testing

Microsoft Test Manager and Load Testing tools are helpful for businesses. These tools can do a lot of different kinds of testing, from manual and exploratory testing to simulating a lot of users at once. These features are great for business-level apps that need a lot of testing before they can be used.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional has these features:

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional doesn’t have all the advanced tools that the Enterprise version does, but it still has a lot of great features for developers.

1. IntelliCode for Better Code Suggestions



There are two versions of IntelliCode: Professional and Standard. The Professional version is focused on helping developers by giving them smart code suggestions based on machine learning models. This feature speeds up coding by suggesting the code snippets that are most useful and finishing your code more quickly.

2. Built-in connection to GitHub

The Professional version has built-in GitHub integration, which makes it easy for developers to work together on their code. This feature makes it easier to keep track of changes, manage repositories, and work with teams or open-source communities.

3. Easier to set up and use



The Professional version is lighter and easier to set up, so it’s perfect for developers who want a simple experience without having to deal with complicated tools. This means that Visual Studio Professional 2022 is a great choice for independent developers or small teams that don’t need all the advanced features of the Enterprise edition.

Which version is best for you?



Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise and Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional are both good choices, but which one you choose depends on your needs and the size of your projects.

• Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise is the better choice if you are on a large development team, need advanced debugging and testing tools, or need full cloud integration.

• Visual Studio 2022 Professional is a great choice for independent developers or small teams that don’t need all the advanced features. It has great tools for making apps at a lower price.

In conclusion



There are two great versions of Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 that are made for different types of users. Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Enterprise comes with a full set of tools for big teams and businesses. These tools include advanced debugging, cloud integration, and testing. Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Professional, on the other hand, is great for solo developers and small teams because it has all the basic features they need without being too complicated or expensive like the Enterprise edition. You can pick the right version of Visual Studio to boost your productivity and make your development process easier by carefully thinking about what you need for development.

