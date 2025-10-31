DigiVirology Doubles Its Growth in October 2025

MUMBAI, India, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — DigiVirology, a rising digital marketing agency known for its creative, data-driven strategies, announced record-breaking growth this October — doubling both its team size and overall revenue compared to the previous month.

In just one month, DigiVirology has expanded its staff to twice the strength, welcoming new marketing strategists, designers, and performance experts to meet the increasing demand from clients across India and overseas. Alongside this expansion, the agency’s revenue has also seen a remarkable 100% increase, a testament to its strong client relationships, innovative campaigns, and measurable results.

“Our growth this month reflects the trust our clients place in our creative capabilities and our team’s dedication to delivering impact,” said Yash Bhawnani, Head of Global Sales. “We believe in blending creativity with analytics — and this milestone proves that our approach is working.”

DigiVirology has rapidly become a go-to name for brands seeking performance-led marketing with a creative edge. With services spanning social media marketing, brand strategy, performance ads, and creative production, the agency continues to push boundaries in delivering measurable digital success.

As DigiVirology looks ahead, its focus remains on innovation, expanding partnerships, and nurturing the next generation of digital talent.

About DigiVirology

DigiVirology is a full-service digital marketing agency that blends creative storytelling with data-driven strategy to help brands grow online. From startups to established businesses, DigiVirology delivers tailored marketing solutions that boost visibility, engagement, and conversions.