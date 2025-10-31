Bond Rees Launches Corporate Asset Tracking Service to Support M&A Due Diligence

London, UK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, a leading UK private investigation and corporate intelligence agency, has officially unveiled a new Corporate Asset Tracking Service. This specialised offering is aimed at supporting companies, private equity firms, and legal advisors during the critical due diligence phases of mergers, acquisitions, and other high-value corporate transactions.

In an increasingly complex global market, traditional due diligence may not be sufficient to uncover sophisticated financial structures or deliberately concealed information. The new service from Bond Rees provides meticulously researched intelligence on corporate assets, undisclosed holdings, and hidden liabilities, empowering clients to make fully informed decisions and mitigate significant financial risk. The investigations can uncover everything from real estate and intellectual property to offshore accounts and digital assets that may not be apparent in standard financial disclosures.

“M&A transactions are high-stakes ventures where hidden assets or undisclosed liabilities can make or break a deal,” said Aaron Bond, Founder of Bond Rees. “We’ve seen a growing demand for a more granular level of investigation as corporate structures become more elaborate. Our asset tracking service ensures that our clients enter negotiations with a clear and verified picture of the target company’s financial position, protecting them from costly post-acquisition surprises and strengthening their negotiating leverage.”

Bond Rees combines cutting-edge digital forensics, traditional forensic accounting, and deep-dive investigative research to deliver comprehensive, actionable reports. By leveraging a network of global intelligence sources and experienced on-the-ground investigators, the agency can provide a decisive advantage in high-stakes negotiations, ensuring all parties have a transparent view of the assets and liabilities involved.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

