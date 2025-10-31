Colter, Holloway, Frakes, Lewis, Wright Among Additions to FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore.,2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³), Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone), Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek” The Next Generation”) and the Harry Potter duo of Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright are among the additions to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Portland, January 16-18, 2026 at the Oregon Convention Center.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this month that The Lord of the Rings headliners Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan will attend the annual pop culture extravaganza in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise’s original film.

Standouts from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Reno 911! are also among the additions.

Colter starred as the title character in Luke Cage, reprising the role he first played in Jessica Jones that proved so popular it needed its own series. He first gained wide acclaim for his role as “Big Willie Little” in the Clint Eastwood feature Million Dollar Baby in 2004, then had recurring spots in Ringer and American Horror Story and work on Men in Black³ and Zero Dark Thirty.

Holloway became familiar to many through his portrayal of James “Sawyer” Ford in the mainstream sci-fi series Lost for its full six-year run. After starring as the lead character “Will Bowman” in Colony, Holloway more recently appeared in a recurring role in the third and fourth seasons of Yellowstone and starred in the summer J.J. Abrams HBO Max series Duster.

Frakes has 100+ credits as a talented actor, director and producer. He is best known to FAN EXPO fans for his portrayal of “Captain William Riker” in TNG and has reprised the role in Insurrection, Lower Decks and Picard. He has appeared on dozens of popular series and more recently lent his voice to the Guardians of Galaxy animated series and Star Trek: Resurgence video game among numerous voice acting credits.

Lewis portrayed “Neville Longbottom” in numerous iterations of the Harry Potter franchise, including several of the blockbuster feature films, video games and videos. More recently, he has appeared as “Hugh Hutton” on the popular British series All Creatures Great and Small and currently portrays the lead character “Canon Daniel Clement” in the Acorntv original Murder Before Evensong.

Wright appeared as “Ginny Weasley” from the first installment of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 at age 10 through Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 a decade later. She directed and starred in a modern adaptation of A Christmas Carol and had co-starring roles in Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg, The Sea and After the Dark among her other credits.

In addition to the above and the LOTR cast, other guests attending 2026 FAN EXPO Portland include:

• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, “The Brady Bunch”)

• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

Many more FAN EXPO Portland guest announcements will follow from the worlds of film, television, streaming, art, literature, gaming, cosplay, anime, animation and more in the coming weeks.

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at www.fanexpoportland.com. Advance pricing is available until January 1.

Portland is the second event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

