Rodenticides Market Grows Amid Rising Urban Pest Control Demand

The global rodenticides market size was estimated at USD 5.27 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. Trends driving this expansion include increased incidence of pest-borne diseases, a rising rodent population, growing demand for pest-control services, and greater availability of natural rodenticide alternatives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a revenue share of 29.8% in 2022 and is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.6%. North America held a significant share in 2022, and Europe also accounted for a notable portion of the market, partly due to deteriorating drain and garbage infrastructure which exacerbates rodent problems.

By application, the “pest-control companies” segment accounted for the largest revenue share at 39.1% in 2022. On the product side, anticoagulant rodenticides held a dominant revenue share of 76.9% in 2022. Considering the form factor, the block segment held the largest revenue share at 46.0% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 market size: USD 5.27 billion

Projected market size by 2030: USD 8.13 billion

CAGR from 2023 to 2030: 5.6%

Underlying drivers include growing rodent-infestation risks in urban and agricultural settings, heightened awareness of hygiene and disease transmission, and the availability of more environmentally friendly rodenticide options. For example, natural rodenticides are biodegradable and less harmful to non-target species, and they do not require special storage or disposal protocols. On the flip side, stringent regulations in many regions—for instance, product registration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA)—pose restraint to growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Industry players are focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product development, and increased research & development investment to bolster their market positions.

Key Companies List

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Rentokil Initial plc

Neogen Corporation

Bell Labs.

Liphatech, Inc.

Impex Europa S.L.

EcoClear Products

Conclusion

In summary, the rodenticides market is poised for steady growth through 2030, underpinned by increasing rodent-related health and economic risks, expansion of pest-control services, and technological advances in product forms and formulations. While regulatory and environmental hurdles persist, the shift toward safer, more sustainable solutions and strong growth in the Asia Pacific region present clear opportunities for industry players.

