Eternal Lawns announce busy October month

West Yorkshire, UK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ —

It’s been a busy October here at Eternal Lawns .

One West Yorkshire family wanted to turn their worn out lawn into a vibrant, low maintenance space that could be enjoyed all year round. Eternal Lawns was called in to deliver a professional solution using our excellence 40mm artificial grass.

The Challenge

The garden had several issues:

Patchy, uneven turf that made walking and playing tricky.

Poor drainage that caused waterlogging during wet weather.

High maintenance demands; mowing, weeding, and constant upkeep.

The family wanted a visually stunning lawn that felt natural and could handle everyday use.

Our Solution

Eternal Lawns supplied and installed an excellence 40mm artificial grass designed for durability, comfort, and visual appeal. The project included:

Ground Preparation

Removed old turf and levelled the surface.

Installed a free draining sub-base to prevent pooling and ensure longevity.

Fitted a weed suppressing membrane for a clean, maintenance free foundation.

Grass Installation

Carefully laid and joined the premium grass across the entire garden.

Brushed the grass to achieve a natural, lush appearance.

Integrated with existing paths and borders to create a seamless finish.

Finishing Touches

Optional maintenance packages were offered to keep the lawn looking its best with minimal effort.

The Transformation

The results speak for themselves:

A smooth, even, and lush green lawn that looks vibrant throughout the year.

Excellent drainage, preventing puddles and waterlogging.

Low maintenance surface that removes the stress of constant mowing and upkeep.

Perfect for outdoor entertaining, play, and relaxation.

The garden is now a welcoming, functional, and beautiful outdoor space that the family can enjoy every day.

Ready to transform your garden?

Contact Eternal Lawns today to discuss your artificial grass installation.

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email on

Email: info@eternallawns.com

Address –

Eternal Lawns Ltd,

Bruntcliffe Rd,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LQ

Website: www.eternallawns.com