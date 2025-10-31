Attorney Credits Launches New CLE Course: “Mastering Reptile Tactics” with Kate Whitlock, Esq.

San Diego, United States, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits has launched a new on-demand Continuing Legal Education (CLE) course, Mastering Reptile Tactics: How Plaintiff Attorneys Secure Larger Verdicts, presented by defense attorney Kate Whitlock, Esq. The program offers trial lawyers a practical framework for recognizing and neutralizing one of the most influential plaintiff strategies of the modern courtroom: the Reptile Theory.

The “Reptile Theory” leverages jurors’ instinctual responses—fear, safety, and self-preservation—to drive higher damage awards. Whitlock, who has spent her career defending and counseling professionals and companies accused of negligence and misconduct, breaks down the psychological roots of this strategy and equips defense counsel with tools to counter it effectively.

In this engaging and highly applicable session, Whitlock explores how Reptile tactics appear in pleadings, discovery, and witness examination, and how defense attorneys can reframe cases around reason, fairness, and personal responsibility. The course also delves into relevant case law, motion practice, and deposition techniques to safeguard witnesses and preserve appellate issues.

Participants will learn how to:

Define Reptile Theory and its psychological foundations.

Identify hallmarks of Reptile tactics across litigation stages.

Apply case law restricting Reptile-style arguments.

Develop motion and deposition strategies to counter emotional manipulation.

Reframe trial themes to minimize exposure to nuclear verdicts.

This course is available now for on-demand streaming through Attorney Credits’ online CLE library.

Access the course: https://www.attorneycredits.com