XDC and Myexchange Lead Discussions on Staking and Next-Gen Exchanges at Invite-Only Event during Singapore Fintech Festival Week

“Redefining Digital Infrastructure” features keynotes and panels on institutional node staking, cross-market liquidity, next-generation exchange architecture, and decentralized social media to foster high-value networking among blockchain pioneers and investors.

SINGAPORE, Singapore, 2025-11-03 — /EPR Network/ — During Singapore Fintech Festival week, XDC Ecosystem Partners and Myexchange invite select blockchain innovators to “Redefining Digital Infrastructure: Staking, Stability, and the Next Exchange Evolution,” an exclusive SFF side event on November 13, 2025, at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

The agenda features two expert panels — one on institutional yield via node staking and liquidity, the other on advanced exchange architecture — plus dedicated sessions on XDC Network’s enterprise staking, Miyi’s fifth-generation trading infrastructure, and OWN’s merit-driven social platform. The evening concludes with curated networking, fine wines, and deal-focused conversations among investors and ecosystem builders.

“This isn’t just about the next blockchain cycle, it’s about building sustainable digital infrastructure that institutions can rely on,” said Sonny Mohanty, Head of Ventures & Ecosystem Development at XDC Network. “From staking economics to next-gen exchanges, we’re moving beyond experimentation and into long-term value creation.”

Registration: Reserve your spot on Eventbrite (20% Discount Applies)



Date: Nov 13, 2025

Venue: Fullerton Bay Hotel, 60 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

AGENDA



18:30 – 19:00 | Registration & Networking Reception

Welcome drinks and introductions among investors, node operators, and ecosystem leaders.



Event Host: Cecilia Wong (YPRS)

19:00 – 19:10 | Opening Remarks

Speaker: Mr. Eddy Travia, Founder of Coinsilium

“We’re not just witnessing a new asset class, we’re building its infrastructure.”

19:10 – 19:40 | Panel 1: “The New Yield Frontier: Institutional Opportunities in Node Staking and Cross-Market Liquidity”

Moderator: Peter Huang, Co-Founder XForge

Speaker-1: Sonny Mohanty Head of Ventures & Ecosystem Development @ XDC Network

Speaker-2: Amarpreet Singh, CSO & Head of Investments, Emurgo Group

Speaker-3: Chen Shan Long, Head of Strategic Investments, XDC Ventures

Speaker-4: Glenn Woo, Head of APAC at Blockdaemon

19:40 – 20:10 | Panel 2: “Next-Gen Exchange Architecture: Redefining Market Access and Liquidity”

Moderator: Lucas Yang, Head of Sales and Solution COBO

Speaker-1: Jack Chia, CEO of Miyi Exchange

Speaker-2: Moshe Chen, Managing Director APAC Wintermute



Speaker-3: Chuan Jin (C.J) Fong, APAC General Manager, GSR



20:10 – 20:30 | XDC presentation: Nodes Staking with Q&A

20:30 – 20:45 | Miyi presentation: Generation-5 Exchanges

20:45 – 21:00 | OWN presentation: Decentralized Social Media

21:00 – 22:00 | Networking & Private Investor Mixer

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is an open-source, enterprise-grade hybrid blockchain platform focused on revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) and global trade finance. It uses EVM-compatible architecture and the XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) consensus mechanism to offer high speed, scalability, and security for commercial use cases. The network’s features, such as its hybrid architecture—allowing for both public and private subnets—make it suitable for highly regulated industries by striking a balance between transparency and control.

About Myexchange

Miyi Exchange is the first 5th-gen trading platform that fuses CEX performance, DEX transparency, and SaaS flexibility into one, versatile infrastructure. From retail users to institutional builders, Miyi is the gateway to real-world asset (RWA) trading, AI-optimized liquidity, and Web3 empowerment. MIYI digital asset platform provides trading, wallet storage, and price monitoring tools for over 150 cryptocurrencies.

About OWN:

ownapp is the next-gen Gamified Social Media App where creators compete for ranked content or moments weekly based on true merit, driven by real-time engagement and scarcity, and receive earnings while owning their audience and content.

