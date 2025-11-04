Torizon and NXP deepen collaboration to simplify product development and cybersecurity compliance across the i.MX portfolio

Horw, Switzerland, 2025-11-4 — /EPR Network/ — Toradex today announced an expanded collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors to deepen the integration of the open-source Torizon™ industrial Linux platform across NXP’s i.MX applications processors, providing manufacturers with a trusted, production-grade path to secure, compliant products.

Building on years of joint work across the i.MX portfolio roadmap, the collaboration now extends Torizon to NXP FRDM development boards, starting with the FRDM i.MX 93 development board. This provides a cost-effective evaluation and development platform paired with production-ready software to reduce risk when moving to production.

Torizon is validated across Toradex System on Modules (SoMs) and Single Board Computers (SBCs) based on NXP’s i.MX 6, i.MX 7, i.MX 8 and i.MX 9 series applications processors. It delivers a consistent software stack with secure remote updates, hardware-based security, and a modern developer experience. Thanks to its easy-to-use configuration tools and open-source codebase, Torizon OS is easily portable to most NXP i.MX–based designs, enabling teams to standardize on one platform across product lines and avoid vendor lock-in.

As cybersecurity regulations tighten, Torizon is placing increased emphasis on compliance, for example, with the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). The new Torizon Vulnerability Manager provides human-validated CVE monitoring and assessments, VEX files, and reduced engineering effort, helping customers focus on required fixes rather than chasing noise.

Key features of Torizon on the FRDM i.MX processors:

• Compliance with cybersecurity standards like the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)

• Lightweight Linux distribution optimized for hardware acceleration

• Built-in secure Over-the-Air (OTA) update infrastructure and vulnerability management

• Cloud-based fleet management and device provisioning

• Visual Studio Code integration for a modern development workflow

Availability on NXP FRDM i.MX 93 Development Board

As part of the collaboration, developers evaluating i.MX 93 applications processor can leverage Torizon on NXP’s FRDM i.MX 93 development board, combining an energy-efficient, AI-capable MPU with a production-grade Linux platform.

“Customers want a secure, modern Linux platform they can trust – one that starts fast on a dev kit and scales confidently into the field,” said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO at Toradex. “By aligning even more closely with NXP across the i.MX family and introducing tools like Vulnerability Manager, we’re helping teams ship CRA-ready products faster and maintain them for years.”

“The i.MX 93 applications processors deliver efficient machine learning (ML) acceleration and advanced security with integrated EdgeLock® secure enclave to support energy-efficient edge computing,” said Champ Iyengar, Head of i.MX Software Product Management and Marketing at NXP Semiconductors “Torizon’s availability on the FRDM i.MX 93 board brings a robust, production-grade Linux environment to developers – making it easier to evaluate, build, and deploy connected devices in applications like industrial automation, IoT, and machine learning at the edge. This aligns very well with our vision of accelerating secure and scalable embedded solutions.”

Key benefits of Torizon for NXP i.MX designs

• Built-in secure OTA, device monitoring, and remote access for long-term maintenance

• CRA-oriented vulnerability handling with validated assessments and VEX artefacts

• Optimized, open-source Torizon OS Linux distribution, hardware acceleration, and a modern VS Code workflow

• Portability across NXP i.MX applications processors to standardize your stack and reduce vendor lock-in

See it in action: Catch a live demo of Torizon on the FRDM i.MX 93 at the Toradex booth (#2015) during Embedded World North America, taking place in Anaheim, CA, from November 4-6, 2025.

About Toradex:

Toradex is a global leader in embedded hardware and software solutions, specializing in making embedded computing easy. Trusted by companies across healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, robotics, agriculture, smart cities, and more, Toradex enables faster time-to-market while reducing development costs and complexity.

The company’s off-the-shelf, pin-compatible Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs) and Single Board Computers (SBCs) offer exceptional flexibility and scalability, enabling straightforward integration and seamless future upgrades.

Complementing its hardware offering, Torizon -an easy-to-use, open-source embedded Linux platform – streamlines development with integrated tools for OS configuration, secure remote updates, fleet management, and more, all built with security and reliability in mind. For more information, visit: https://www.torizon.io/

Toradex has also expanded its portfolio with SMARC modules, bringing the versatility of the SMARC standard together with its hallmark high quality and user-friendly design. This approach accelerates hardware-software integration while minimizing maintenance and development effort.

Headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, with offices around the world, Toradex delivers premium product support and long-term availability, empowering businesses to build robust, high-performance embedded systems with confidence and ease.

For more information, visit: http://www.toradex.com

