Laidback london Unveils Timeless Handmade Leather Footwear Collection for Women

laidback london, a London-based ethical footwear brand, proudly announces the launch of its latest collection of Handmade leather sandals for women and Women's leather ankle boots. Designed with purpose, each piece showcases the craftsmanship, individuality, and artistry that define the brand's philosophy.

Every pair begins with carefully sourced leather, hand-dyed and cut by skilled artisans in Kenya. Intricate hand-beading and traditional techniques ensure that no two pairs are identical—each one carries its own charm, character, and story. This dedication to authenticity makes laidback london a go-to for women seeking style with substance.

London-Based Brand Champions Artisan Craftsmanship

Rooted in the belief that fashion should be meaningful, laidback london embraces slow fashion. Its handmade leather sandals for women are more than just shoes—they are wearable art. With a focus on natural materials and minimal machinery, the brand keeps its environmental impact low while preserving traditional craft skills.

The sandals are crafted in small batches, supporting local artisan communities and ensuring quality over quantity. From city streets to coastal escapes, these versatile designs reflect laidback london’s signature balance of comfort and beauty.

A Style for Every Step

From relaxed weekends to refined occasions, laidback london offers designs to suit every mood and moment.

Platform Sandals – Subtle Lift, Bold Style

For women who want elevation without compromising on comfort, platform styles like the Crey LP Light Brown Metal Gold/White feature a cushioned sole and sleek silhouette. Ideal for pairing with wide-leg trousers or floaty summer dresses, they bring a confident lift to everyday outfits.

Flat Sandals – Light, Refined, and Travel-Ready

Simplicity meets sophistication in flat designs such as the Kilifi Flat Leather Sandal Neon Pink/Silver. Lightweight, breathable, and flexible, these flats are built for all-day wear—from city errands to beach holidays. The hand-embellished beading adds a touch of charm to every step.

Wedge Sandals – Elegant Comfort

Looking for a graceful boost that still feels grounded? The Conley Wedge Light Brown Silver blends ergonomic comfort with polished style. Whether you’re heading to brunch or a late summer gathering, these wedges strike the perfect balance between fashion and function.

Introducing Women’s Leather Ankle Boots

The collection now includes handcrafted womens leather ankle boots—perfect for transitional seasons and modern lifestyles. These boots are designed for women who prefer breathable, genuine leather over synthetic alternatives. With a timeless ankle-cut silhouette and long-lasting construction, they deliver on both form and function.

Whether paired with jeans, skirts, or workwear, these boots are made to be worn and loved through the years.

Fashion with Purpose

Each purchase supports a network of Kenyan artisans, providing fair employment and preserving local traditions. Laidback london continues its mission to create footwear that empowers both the wearer and the maker.

Walk Your Way with laidback london

Whether you’re drawn to bold platforms, understated flats, or durable boots, laidback london invites you to explore its handmade collection. Each piece is a celebration of individuality, comfort, and conscious design.

Explore the full range of beautifully crafted Handmade leather sandals for women and timeless Women’s leather ankle boots, meticulously designed by skilled artisans for comfort and style.