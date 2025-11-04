Items Signed by Einstein, Woodrow Wilson, JFK and Jackie are in University Archives’ Online-Only Auction, November 19th

Wilton, CT, 2025-11-04 — /EPR Network/ — Two manuscripts signed by Albert Einstein, both pertaining to his seminal Unified Field Theory; a baseball signed by former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson; and a JFK and Jackie co-signed 1963 Christmas gift are just a few top lots in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction scheduled for Wednesday, November 19th.

The auction, starting promptly at 10am Eastern Time, is filled with wonderful holiday gift ideas. The catalog in its entirety – all 497 lots – is up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website, www.UniversityArchives.com, plus the popular platforms Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

“The November 19th auction contains over 490 lots of outstanding historical material,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives. “Featured are two notable and largely unreserved collections, starting with Part I of A Superb Space Collection, a particularly fine assortment of space autographs and memorabilia assembled by a Texas gentleman, over 40 lots.”

Also up for bid will be Part III of A Top-Notch Collection, curated by a sophisticated California connoisseur, who purchased rare and desirable autographed items from Charles Hamilton, Joe Rubinfine, Kenneth Rendell, and other legendary dealers (over 40 lots). The auction will also include the usual assortment of exceptional signed items from U.S. Presidents, Science, Space, Music, Civil Rights, World Leaders, Literature, and many other popular collecting categories.

Lots 447 and 448 are autograph manuscripts by Albert Einstein, representing original working drafts of what would eventually become parts of “A Generalization of the Relativistic Theory of Gravitation” (1945). The two pages – offered separately in back-to-back lots – are both related to Einstein’s Unified Field Theory. Together, the pages represent a combined 440+ words and 29 equations in Einstein’s hand and show extensive edits. Each lot is estimated at $20,000-$30,000.

Lot 159 is a vintage Spaulding No. 1 baseball signed by U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, Vice President Thomas Marshall, House Speaker Champ Clark, and a handful of U.S. Congressmen, later sold at a World War I fundraising benefit auction hosted by the Red Cross, circa 1917-1918. The ball, from the collection of Steven Forbes, should find a new home for $15,000-$20,000.

Lot 79 is a John and Jackie Kennedy co-signed 1963 Christmas gift – an engraving of an Andrew Jackson statue near the White House – signed and presented to family and close friends in the weeks leading up to Christmas, which sadly JFK himself would not celebrate. The print was gifted to Joan Braden, a close Kennedy Family friend who also worked on JFK’s campaigns. It carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$5,000.

Lot 455 is an autograph manuscript penned by Sir Isaac Newton, circa 1690s-1710s, featuring over 350 words in his hand. Newton’s non-scientific writings concentrated on theological studies, and this heavily edited draft is no exception. The manuscript fragment examines the continuity between Judaism and Christianity. It has a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$40,000.

Lot 308 is Bob Dylan’s signed and handwritten lyrics to Just Like a Woman, a song featured on his seventh studio album, “Blonde on Blonde.” The lot comes with a certificate of authenticity from Jeff Rosen, Dylan’s tour manager, plus a PSA COA. The estimate is $40,000-$50,000.

Lot 219 is a massive meteorite (lunar feldspathic breccia) retrieved from Laâyoune, in the Western Sahara Desert, in January 2022. The meteorite measures 371 grams and features a scattering of desirable white and red clasts. It is expected to blast off for $28,000-$30,000.

Lot 84 is a 3-page autograph letter signed by Lee Harvey Oswald, sent from Minsk, Soviet Union on November 20, 1961 – almost two years to the day before Kennedy’s assassination. In the letter to older brother Robert Oswald, living in Texas, Lee reports he is trying to obtain exit visas and seeking financial aid from the U.S. Embassy to secure plane tickets. He also discusses Russian-language children’s books for Robert’s children. The estimate is $12,000-$15,000.

Lot 152 is a Revolutionary War discharge certificate signed by Commander-in-Chief George Washington, dated June 9, 1783, releasing Private George Denicott in the 5th Massachusetts Regiment from all future military obligations. Denicott’s regiment was raised before the Lexington Alarm and saw action at numerous important battles including Concord and Bunker Hill. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000.

Lot 88 is an Abraham Lincoln signed military appointment, dated March 4, 1862, promoting one Edward Ball to the rank of Second Lieutenant of the 2nd Regiment of Cavalry. Ball was a Mexican War veteran who was active on the West Coast before the Civil War brought him back East. The document, cosigned by Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, should finish at $7,500-$10,000.

Lot 188 is a monumental Apollo XI display, including two complete sets of Apollo XI astronaut signatures, and one complete set of Apollo XI wives’ signatures in a signed photo, signed cover, and invitation. The showstopping lead item, the crew photograph, was signed by astronauts Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin and their wives during the 1969 Giantstep Apollo XI Presidential Goodwill Tour stop in Mexico City. The display should command $5,000-$6,000.

Lot 265 is a Martin Luther King, Jr. signed typed letter, dated March 6, 1961, addressed to his literary agent, Marie Rodell. The letter discussed the attempts of Educational Communications Corp., a California-based non-profit media firm, to obtain film rights to King’s first published book: Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story (1958). Estimate: $5,000-$6,000.

Lot 324 is a John Lennon signed check, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded GEM MT 10. The check is dated June 16, 1971, and was drawn from the account of Apple Records, Inc. It is unclear as to whether any other Lennon 10s have ever been on the market (estimate: $5,000-$6,000). The item would pair nicely with Lot 314, a George Harrison signed check, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded GEM MT 10, drawn from the account of Apple Corps Ltd. in 1973 (estimate: $1,500-$2,000).

