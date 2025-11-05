HoduCC Launches AI-Powered Speech-to-Text for Real-Time Call Transcriptions

AHMEDABAD, India, 2025-11-5 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, has announced the launch of its latest AI-Powered Speech-to-Text feature for real-time call transcriptions, empowering businesses to capture, analyze, and derive insights from customer interactions.

The newly launched capability automatically converts live or recorded calls into text transcripts in real time, allowing contact centers to efficiently review, analyze, and perform necessary actions on customer conversations. With support for both mono-channel and stereo (dual-channel) transcriptions, the system distinguishes between agent and caller speech, enabling higher precision in analysis and reporting.

By integrating advanced speech recognition into its unified platform, HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite enhances its omnichannel architecture—letting businesses monitor conversations, analyze sentiments, and maintain consistent customer experiences across communication channels more effectively.

“Real-time AI-powered transcription takes customer engagement visibility to a new level,” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft. “It not only saves time previously spent on manual call reviews but also ensures accuracy, helps meet compliance requirements, and promotes better understanding of customer sentiments and needs.”

Key Benefits of AI-Powered Speech-to-Text

Some of the key benefits of AI-powered speech-to-text feature of HoduCC omnichannel contact center software include-

High Accuracy Conversion: Leverages advanced AI models to ensure reliable and context-aware text output.

Leverages advanced AI models to ensure reliable and context-aware text output. Real-Time Transcription: Converts conversations as they happen for live monitoring and faster decision-making.

Converts conversations as they happen for live monitoring and faster decision-making. Channel Separation: Dual-channel processing separates agent and customer voices for greater clarity.

Dual-channel processing separates agent and customer voices for greater clarity. Searchable Records: Easily locate specific moments, customer queries, or compliance details from transcripts.

Easily locate specific moments, customer queries, or compliance details from transcripts. Actionable Insights: Enable data-driven analytics, performance monitoring, and sentiment understanding.

This new Speech-to-Text addition strengthens HoduSoft’s mission to streamline complex communication workflows, build up compliance, and boost operational intelligence. Contact center managers can instantly search across conversations, identify patterns, and track customer interactions more effectively to improve service quality and training outcomes.

“Our goal is to make contact centers proactive rather than reactive,” added Khambhati. “With AI-driven transcription, businesses gain the ability to transform raw voice data into actionable insights that directly improve agent efficiency and overall customer satisfaction.”

HoduSoft continues to accelerate its innovation roadmap by combining AI, automation, and analytics capabilities within its product suite, helping organizations gain a competitive advantage through smarter customer engagement strategies.

For more information about HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite’s newly introduced AI-Powered Speech-to-Text feature or other offerings, log your query at https://hodusoft.com/contact-us/ and the HoduSoft team will reach out promptly.