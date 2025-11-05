Apptechies Unveils Next-Gen White-Label Taxi App Solutions — Empowers Fleets, Startups & Enterprises with AI-Driven Ride-Hailing Technology

Posted on 2025-11-05

Taxi app Apptechies

Austin, USA, 2025-11-05 — /EPR Network/ —Apptechies, a global leader in app development and digital transformation, proudly announces the launch of its advanced white-label taxi booking platform designed for taxi fleets, car rental services, corporate mobility providers, and startup founders. With AI-driven features, real-time tracking, smart dispatching, and customizable solutions, Apptechies strengthens its position as the most trusted taxi app development company for businesses aiming to build their own Uber-like platforms.

“As the ride-hailing industry evolves, mobility businesses need scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient technology,” said Ajay Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of Apptechies. “Our mission is to empower local fleets, regional mobility startups, and entrepreneurs with world-class taxi app solutions built with AI, automation, and real-time mobility infrastructure. Apptechies is not just a development partner — we’re a growth engine for mobility businesses.”

Key Features of Apptechies’ Taxi Platform

  • Complete white-label rider & driver apps

  • AI-based matching & smart dispatching

  • Real-time GPS tracking & ETA

  • Multi-payment system (cash, UPI, cards, wallets)

  • Surge pricing & demand prediction

  • Fleet management & driver performance analytics

  • Admin dashboard & dispatcher panel

Why Businesses Choose Apptechies

  • 10+ years experience

  • 250+ taxi apps launched

  • 150+ expert developers

  • 1,000+ global clients

  • Fast time-to-market & customizable deployment

  • Scalable for startups, fleets & enterprise mobility

Proven Growth Stories

Apptechies helped a mobility startup achieve:

  • 50K+ app downloads

  • $1M+ funding

  • Fast market launch with native iOS & Android apps

Industry-Ready Use Cases

  • Taxi companies

  • Car rental services

  • Corporate transportation

  • Limousine services

  • Regional ride-hailing networks

With cutting-edge software, world-class UI, and AI-powered systems, Apptechies continues to lead the industry as a trusted taxi app development company delivering modern, reliable, and profitable ride-hailing solutions.

About Apptechies

Apptechies is a global technology firm specializing in AI-powered mobile apps, on-demand platforms, custom software, and enterprise digital products. Headquartered in Austin, USA, with offices in the UK and India, Apptechies has completed 1,500+ projects across industries, becoming a preferred partner for mobility innovation.

Contact Information

Website: www.apptechies.com
Email: info@apptechies.com

Request a live demo & free consultation today to launch your own AI-powered ride-hailing platform.

