Gojek Clone App Launches Uber for Massage – Revolutionizing On-Demand Massage Booking Services

NEW YORK, 2025-11-5 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App has officially launched its latest innovation, Uber for Massage, designed to redefine the way users experience relaxation and wellness. This new on-demand platform allows users to instantly book certified massage therapists from the comfort of their homes. With its advanced technology, seamless interface, and powerful admin control, the app aims to bridge the gap between wellness professionals and customers seeking convenient, high-quality massage services.

Uber for Massage offers a complete solution for users, therapists, and administrators through three powerful modules — User App, Provider App, and Admin Web Panel. Each module is developed with precision to ensure smooth operations, transparency, and user satisfaction.

Key Features of Our Uber for Massage – User App

The User App is designed for simplicity and ease of use, offering a stress-free experience from registration to payment.

Registration: Users can quickly sign up by providing essential details such as name, email, and contact number.

Therapist Profile: Users can browse verified therapist profiles, including names, ratings, and addresses.

Book Session: Once users find the right therapist, they can book an appointment at their preferred time and date.

Manage Profile: Users can update their profile details such as name, contact information, and profile photo anytime.

Payment Option: Multiple payment options are available, including cash, credit card, and in-app wallet, ensuring flexibility.

Rating & Review: After each completed session, users can share their feedback and rate therapists based on their experience.

Key Features of Our Uber for Massage – Provider App

The Provider App empowers therapists to efficiently manage their services and connect with clients in real-time.

Social Login: Therapists can log in through social accounts such as Facebook, Google, or email for quick access.

Available Status: Providers can toggle their availability to accept or decline service requests as needed.

Navigation: Built-in Google Maps navigation helps therapists find the exact user location easily.

Earning Report: Providers can monitor their earnings and view detailed reports of completed, canceled, or pending sessions.

Manage Services: With a simple accept or reject option, therapists can control which requests to take.

Rate User: After each session, therapists can give feedback and rate users based on their service experience.

Key Features of Our Uber for Massage – Web Admin Features

The Admin Web Panel offers complete control over the platform, enabling efficient management and monitoring of users, therapists, and transactions.

Manage Therapist: Admins can review therapist profiles, verify documents, track performance, and monitor revenue.

Manage User: Full access to user data such as booking history, contact details, and activity within the app.

Real-time Tracking: Enables admins to view therapists’ live locations and manage active sessions efficiently.

Payment Setting: Admins can set commission rates, taxes, and payment types with full customization options.

Promo Code: The admin can create, edit, and manage promotional codes to attract and retain customers.

Reviews: Access to therapist feedback and user comments to ensure service quality and transparency.

With advanced technology, real-time tracking, and a modern interface, the Uber for Massage platform is transforming how people experience on-demand wellness services. It streamlines the booking process for users, empowers therapists with smart tools, and gives administrators full control for seamless operations. By combining innovation and convenience, this solution sets a new benchmark in the wellness industry, making it easier for businesses to grow with the help of a trusted clone app development company.