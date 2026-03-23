Noah Noor Health Services Launches Compassionate Companion Care Services in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia – Noah Noor Health Services, a trusted provider of disability and aged care support, has launched its Companion Care Services in Melbourne to help seniors and people living with disabilities stay happy, safe, and connected at home.

The new companion care services focus on social support, daily help, and emotional well-being. Many older adults and NDIS participants feel lonely or need extra help at home. With this new service, trained caregivers provide friendly support that improves quality of life.

Supporting Seniors and NDIS Participants in Melbourne

The Companion Care Services in Melbourne are designed to help seniors and people with disabilities live independently. Caregivers spend time with clients, talk with them, and help with simple daily tasks.

These services include:

Friendly conversation and social visits

Help with daily routines

Accompaniment to appointments

Assistance with shopping and errands

Light household support

This type of in-home companion care helps reduce loneliness and supports mental health. Families can feel at peace knowing their loved ones have someone caring by their side.

Helping People Stay Independent at Home

Many seniors prefer to stay in their own homes rather than move to residential care. Companion care services make this possible by offering the right level of support.

The caregivers at Noah Noor Health Services are trained, compassionate, and dedicated. They focus on building trust and meaningful relationships with every client.

“Our goal is simple,” said a founder of Noah Noor Health Services. “We want seniors and people with disabilities to feel supported, respected, and valued every day.”

Trusted Home Care Provider in Melbourne

Noah Noor Health Services provides a wide range of disability support services and in-home aged care in Melbourne. The organisation supports seniors, families, and NDIS participants with reliable care.

Services offered by the provider include:

Companion Care Services

Disability Support Services

NDIS Support Coordination

Personal Care and Daily Living Assistance

Dementia Care Services

Each care plan is personalised to meet the unique needs of every individual.

For more information about Noah Noor Health Services, visit https://www.noahnoorhealthservices.com/services/companion-care-services/

About Noah Noor Health Services

Noah Noor Health Services is a trusted provider of disability and aged care support in Melbourne, Australia. The organisation is committed to delivering high-quality care that helps people live safely and independently in their own homes.

Contact Information

Email

shemnoor@yahoo.com.au

Call

+61 402 742 264