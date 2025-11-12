This Online Program Can Make You Happy in 10 Seconds — And It’s Free

Los Angeles, United States, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Artist and author Andrew Lawrence launches “Cool Color Photos,” a groundbreaking online art experience designed to promote personal and organizational wellbeing.

Artist and author Andrew Lawrence, creator of the revolutionary Happiness Download, has unveiled a new innovation in health and wellbeing: Cool Color Photos, an immersive online art experience that delivers uplifting visual content designed to reduce stress and induce calm, optimism, and happiness — in seconds. No sign-up, no login, and no cost.

Accessible worldwide and 100% free, Cool Color Photos invites visitors to view its curated collection of 4,000 original, colorful copyrighted fine-art photographs. Then, you scroll through the photos, pick a pic you like, and focus on it. After a few seconds you should feel less stressed, uplifted and, yes, even happy.

All the photos in the program are created and copyrighted by Lawrence and hosted online under his name.

The program is built on research and expert insights showing that viewing art can support positive emotional and psychological states. According to leading AI platform ChatGPT:

It activates the brain’s reward system.

“When you look at art that you find beautiful or meaningful, your brain releases dopamine — the ‘feel-good’ chemical that creates joy and calm.”

It fosters self-reflection and meaning.

“Art prompts introspection — helping you understand yourself and your values more deeply.”

It may reduce stress.

“Studies show that viewing art can lower cortisol levels and improve mood — even with brief exposure.”

A Wellness and Marketing Tool for Organizations

Beyond individual use, Cool Color Photos offers powerful applications for organizations of all kinds — including businesses, nonprofits, healthcare providers, membership groups, educational institutions.

Organizations can utilize Cool Color Photos as:

A wellness resource to enrich the wellbeing of employees, members, customers, subscribers, patients, and the public.

A marketing asset that can generate or enhance sales, productivity, publicity, and goodwill.

With more than 4,000 images available, the online art show can be revisited, not once or twice but frequently — weekly, biweekly, or monthly — offering an ongoing source of uplifting healthy content. Organizations are also encouraged to keep a permanent link or promotional post on their site and/or social media and periodically actively promote the program.

Sponsorship

Organizations can become a sponsor/partner in this program and support, promote health and happiness, and wellbeing…online, through art!

Sponsorships offer official designation, copyright permission, alignment with a health-positive program, and the chance to help bring uplifting creative health benefits to audiences around the world. And, in return, receive the potential benefits of increased sales, productivity, goodwill etc.

Experience Cool Color Photos

To experience Cool Color Photos or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit: