Nicety Metalwork Industry Limited Launches Stylish and Ergonomic Cutlery Set With Colored Handles

Guangdong, China, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Nicety Metalwork Industry Limited today announces the launch of its latest offering: the innovative Cutlery Set With Colored Handles designed for comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal. This elegant flatware collection combines high-quality materials with vibrant design to transform everyday dining.

Crafted from premium stainless steel and finished with carefully selected plastic handle colors, the Cutlery Set With Colored Handles delivers both performance and personality. The stainless steel forks, knives, and spoons are mirror-polished, rust-resistant, and precisely engineered for optimal function. Meanwhile, the colored handles add a fresh, playful touch to any table-setting while offering a non-slip, comfortable grip—ideal for family meals, dinner parties, outdoor dining, or camping.

“The Cutlery Set With Colored Handles reflects our commitment to combining form and function,” said a spokesperson from Nicety Metalwork. “We believe that dining should be as enjoyable visually as it is taste-wise, and this collection brings that vision to life. With ergonomic handles and stylish colors, customers get more than just silverware—they get an experience.”

Key Features of the Cutlery Set With Colored Handles include:

Premium stainless steel components: forks, knives, dinner spoons, dessert spoons—with mirror-finish polish for elegance and durability.

Ergonomically designed: plastic handles are available in a range of vibrant colours, providing a secure, comfortable grip and reducing hand fatigue.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor dining: perfect for everyday use, family meals, picnics, or special occasions.

Easy to clean and maintain: dishwasher-safe stainless steel, along with wipe-clean plastic handles, ensure long-lasting use.

Nicety Metalwork invites retailers, hospitality professionals, and other stakeholders to explore partnership opportunities for the Cutlery Set With Colored Handles. With flexible services for 4-, 6-, or 8-piece sets, and tailored customization options, the company is well-positioned to support bulk orders and branded flatware solutions.

About Nicety Metalwork Industry Limited



Nicety Metalwork Industry Limited is a manufacturing specialist based in Jieyang City’s Zhaogou Industrial Zone, Guangdong Province. Known for its advanced production capabilities and strict quality control, the company supplies a broad range of tableware and kitchen utensil collections—including stainless steel flatware, plastic-handled tableware and outdoor dining ware.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Nicety Metalwork Industry Limited

Address: Fuyuan, Yuhu Rongcheng Jieyang, Guangdong, China 522000

Contact Phone: +86 18718991951

Contact Name: Linda You

Email: admin@niceflatware.com

Website: https://www.niceflatware.com/