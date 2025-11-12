Future Electronics Highlights Centon Professional Memory Solutions in New Digital Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new digital campaign featuring the Centon Professional Series of Memory Solutions.

The Centon Professional Series delivers reliable, high-performance memory designed for professional workloads and demanding environments. Built with high-quality components and rigorously tested for stability, these solutions offer lifecycle flexibility and long-term sourcing options to ensure continuity without compromising quality. Available as USB drives, flash cards, SSDs, and memory modules, the series supports enterprises, OEMs, and system integrators in achieving the right balance of performance, availability, and cost efficiency.

To learn more about the Centon Professional Series of Memory Solutions and explore the full range of products available through Future Electronics, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

