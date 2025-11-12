Singapore’s Beloved Mustafa Centre Launches Revolutionary Rewards App

NEW YORK, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Mustafa Centre, Singapore’s beloved retail destination, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated mobile application. The Mustafa Rewards app will be available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store starting 20 November 2025, representing a significant advancement in users’ shopping experience.

 

The application introduces select sophisticated features designed to enhance customer engagement:

  • Earn and redeem cashback rewards on purchases
  • Participate in exclusive promotional activities, including a dynamic spin wheel and grand draw
  • Maintain comprehensive visibility of purchase history and spending patterns
  • Enjoy streamlined checkout with a unique digital membership code

 

This strategic digital initiative demonstrates the Mustafa Centre’s commitment to bridging its traditional retail excellence with modern technological convenience. By launching this application, Mustafa Centre preserves its fundamental values while evolving alongside contemporary shopping preferences, maintaining the authentic experience patrons have cherished while embracing digital innovation.

The Mustafa Rewards app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store beginning 20 November 2025. For additional information, please visit https://mustafarewards.app/.

