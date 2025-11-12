MUMBAI, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — “Where Biosimilar leaders meet Innovation, Strategy & Success”

11th December 2025, Kohinoor Continental Hotel, Mumbai, India

This year, we place a strong focus on the evolving dynamics of biologics market competition, with an emphasis on building a sustainable and competitive framework for biosimilars. Key themes include pricing strategies, procurement practices, and regional efforts to ensure long-term sustainability and accessibility. We’ll explore the critical factors influencing biosimilar uptake—and what lies beyond it.

It is our great pleasure to welcome you to this influential platform. We hope that the insights shared and connections made here will benefit not only your organization but the broader healthcare ecosystem. We wish and pray that you have a rewarding & impactful experience at our 20th Biosimilars Congregation 2025.

KEY SPEAKERS:

DEBASHIS SARKAR, Senior VP & Head Emerging Markets,Aurobindo

SANJEEV GUPTA, Sr. Vice President & Head Biosimilar, Ipca Laboratories

SUMITA MOHAPATRO PANI, Sr. VP & Head – Business Development & Inlicensing , Business Ethics & Compliance,Lupin

HANMANT BARKATE, Group VP & Global Head – Medical Affairs, Glenmark

ABHISHEK SINHA, VP Global Regulatory Affairs,Advanz Pharma

MANNAN KHAMBATI, VP Biotech Manufacturing, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

VIKAS VAISHNAVI, Director, Program Patient Safety, Sandoz

SONALI KHANRA, Associate Director, RWE, Novartis

MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma & Healthcare,Nishith Desai Associates

AMARNATH SUGUMARAN, Associate Director & Cluster Head Medical Affairs, Cipla

SANTOSH TAUR, Director Medical Affairs, Vaccines, Rare Diseases & Digital, Pfizer

AMARNATH CHATTERJEE, Director & Head Analytical Sciences & QC,Cipla

SOURABH FULMALI, Global Medical Director,GSK

RAVI SAILAPPAN, Head – EPD Quality Systems, Abbott

SANJAY B NIRANJAN, Assistant Director, Bioassay Development (Biosimilars),Lupin

SHUVANKAR BALLAV, Head, Regulatory Affairs – Advanced Biotech Lab (ABL), Ipca Laboratories

SAMIR KULKARNI, Head – DBT ICT Center, Institute of Chemical Technology

AKSHAYA ODAK, Head – Regulatory Affairs (Biotech), Lupin

SWEETY MATTHEW, Regulatory Professional- Global Regulatory Affairs: CMC Rare Diseases,Novo Nordisk

SEEMA BHANDARKAR, Commercial Head CIS & Russia Biosimilars, Biocon

APARNA PRABHUNE, Deputy GM – Regulatory Affairs,Wockhardt

MAYUR MAYBHATE, Head Medical Affairs, Alkem Laboratories

KAVITA LAMROR, Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation,Maxis Clinical Sciences

KHOKAN DEBNATH, Sr GM / (Head) – Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, PV, QA & Compliance (India & Emerging Market), Wockhardt

KHUSHBOO PANCHAL, Business Strategy Manager – Asia Pacific Region,MSD

VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

KEY THEMES:

Regulatory Updates & Policy Shifts

Market Access, Pricing & Affordability Strategies

Cost Competitiveness vs. Global Players

Scaling Manufacturing / Development / Commercialisation

Export Growth & Global Market Alignment

Next-Gen Biosimilars & Technological Innovation

Role & Expectations of Payers

Patent Landscape & IP Navigation in India

Real-World Evidence (RWE) & PMS in India

Patient Awareness & Education Initiatives

Physician Trust & Clinical Confidence Building

Quality Standards & Biosimilar Pharmacovigilance

Digital Tools in Biosimilar R&D and Process Monitoring

What’s the way forward? / Opportunity – Learn & Network

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CSOs, CMOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors, Team Leaders, and Senior Scientists from the following roles;

Biopharmaceuticals/ Biotherapeutics, Follow on Biologics/Follow on Proteins, Biologics/Biotechnology/ Bio generics, Legal Affairs, Intellectual Property, Health Economics, Pricing and Reimbursement, Clinical Immunology, Principal Scientist, Chief Scientific Officer, Process Control and Analytical Technologies, Analytical Characterisation, Regulatory, Quality Affairs/ Quality Control, New Product Development, Process Science, Portfolio Management, Research & Development, Business Development, Business Operations, Scientific Affairs, Commercial Affairs

