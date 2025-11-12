20th Biosimilars Congregation 2025

“Where Biosimilar leaders meet Innovation, Strategy & Success”

11th December 2025, Kohinoor Continental Hotel, Mumbai, India

This year, we place a strong focus on the evolving dynamics of biologics market competition, with an emphasis on building a sustainable and competitive framework for biosimilars. Key themes include pricing strategies, procurement practices, and regional efforts to ensure long-term sustainability and accessibility. We’ll explore the critical factors influencing biosimilar uptake—and what lies beyond it.

It is our great pleasure to welcome you to this influential platform. We hope that the insights shared and connections made here will benefit not only your organization but the broader healthcare ecosystem. We wish and pray that you have a rewarding & impactful experience at our 20th Biosimilars Congregation 2025.

Sponsor / Delegate Registration E-mail – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or M: +91 9361957193

SPONSORSHIP:

Exhibitor – Medclinica

Conference Sponsor & Exhibition Stall – Should you wish to Sponsor, or purchase a Exhibition Stall (Booth) or a paid Speaker Slot, you can simply email your interest and queries.

DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

Super Early Bird Price (Valid until 31 Oct 2025) –11,000 + GST 18% per delegate

Early Bird Price (Valid until 1st Nov – 28th Nov) –14,000 + GST 18% per delegate

Standard Price (Valid from 29 Nov 2025) – INR 16,000 + GST 18% per delegate.

KEY SPEAKERS:

DEBASHIS SARKAR, Senior VP & Head Emerging Markets,Aurobindo
SANJEEV GUPTA, Sr. Vice President & Head Biosimilar, Ipca Laboratories
SUMITA MOHAPATRO PANI, Sr. VP & Head – Business Development & Inlicensing , Business Ethics & Compliance,Lupin
HANMANT BARKATE, Group VP & Global Head – Medical Affairs, Glenmark
ABHISHEK SINHA, VP Global Regulatory Affairs,Advanz Pharma
MANNAN KHAMBATI, VP Biotech Manufacturing, Bharat Serums and Vaccines
VIKAS VAISHNAVI, Director, Program Patient Safety, Sandoz
SONALI KHANRA, Associate Director, RWE, Novartis
MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma & Healthcare,Nishith Desai Associates
AMARNATH SUGUMARAN, Associate Director & Cluster Head Medical Affairs, Cipla
SANTOSH TAUR, Director Medical Affairs, Vaccines, Rare Diseases & Digital, Pfizer
AMARNATH CHATTERJEE, Director & Head Analytical Sciences & QC,Cipla
SOURABH FULMALI, Global Medical Director,GSK
RAVI SAILAPPAN, Head – EPD Quality Systems, Abbott
SANJAY B NIRANJAN, Assistant Director, Bioassay Development (Biosimilars),Lupin
SHUVANKAR BALLAV, Head, Regulatory Affairs – Advanced Biotech Lab (ABL), Ipca Laboratories
SAMIR KULKARNI, Head – DBT ICT Center, Institute of Chemical Technology
AKSHAYA ODAK, Head – Regulatory Affairs (Biotech), Lupin
SWEETY MATTHEW, Regulatory Professional- Global Regulatory Affairs: CMC Rare Diseases,Novo Nordisk
SEEMA BHANDARKAR, Commercial Head CIS & Russia Biosimilars, Biocon
APARNA PRABHUNE, Deputy GM – Regulatory Affairs,Wockhardt
MAYUR MAYBHATE, Head Medical Affairs, Alkem Laboratories
KAVITA LAMROR, Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation,Maxis Clinical Sciences
KHOKAN DEBNATH, Sr GM / (Head) – Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, PV, QA & Compliance (India & Emerging Market), Wockhardt
KHUSHBOO PANCHAL, Business Strategy Manager – Asia Pacific Region,MSD
VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

Plus more joining soon

KEY THEMES:

Regulatory Updates & Policy Shifts
Market Access, Pricing & Affordability Strategies
Cost Competitiveness vs. Global Players
Scaling Manufacturing / Development / Commercialisation
Export Growth & Global Market Alignment
Next-Gen Biosimilars & Technological Innovation
Role & Expectations of Payers
Patent Landscape & IP Navigation in India
Real-World Evidence (RWE) & PMS in India
Patient Awareness & Education Initiatives
Physician Trust & Clinical Confidence Building
Quality Standards & Biosimilar Pharmacovigilance
Digital Tools in Biosimilar R&D and Process Monitoring
What’s the way forward? / Opportunity – Learn & Network

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CSOs, CMOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors, Team Leaders, and Senior Scientists from the following roles;

Biopharmaceuticals/ Biotherapeutics, Follow on Biologics/Follow on Proteins, Biologics/Biotechnology/ Bio generics, Legal Affairs, Intellectual Property, Health Economics, Pricing and Reimbursement, Clinical Immunology, Principal Scientist, Chief Scientific Officer, Process Control and Analytical Technologies, Analytical Characterisation, Regulatory, Quality Affairs/ Quality Control, New Product Development, Process Science, Portfolio Management, Research & Development, Business Development, Business Operations, Scientific Affairs, Commercial Affairs

Get more from this year’s event with a broader scope that unites the entire communications and biosimilars value chain. Take full advantage of our dedicated networking sessions and explore cutting-edge innovations at the co-located exhibition, where leading international vendors showcase the products of tomorrow.

