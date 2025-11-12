Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market 2030 Comprehensive Outlook

The global electronic materials and chemicals market size was valued at USD 73.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 106.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of these materials in manufacturing semiconductors, flat panel displays, and photolithographic printing components.

Declining equipment costs and improving living standards across various regions are expected to bolster the consumer electronics industry, which in turn will positively influence market expansion. Furthermore, the rising demand for semiconductors in the production of mobile devices, integrated circuits, and electronic chips is projected to further accelerate growth.

Electronic materials and chemicals play a vital role in semiconductor production, and consequently, as the need for semiconductor chips rises, the requirement for high-purity materials and chemicals also increases. The global market is directly impacted by the expanding demand for consumer electronics. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and India are anticipated to drive this growth, supported by increasing disposable income and a growing population that fuels the demand for electronic products.

The surging application of these materials in manufacturing consumer and industrial electronic devices remains a significant growth driver. However, health and environmental concerns associated with the production and use of these materials pose challenges to market growth. Electronic equipment often contains hazardous halogenated compounds, heavy metals, and radioactive materials. Regulatory efforts by organizations such as the U.S. EPA, German Federal Ministry for the Environment, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to manage global e-waste and restrict harmful chemicals are expected to influence market dynamics over the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 69.1% in 2024.

By end-use, the semiconductors and integrated circuits segment led with a 68.7% revenue share in 2024.

By product, the solid segment held the largest share of 54.1% in 2024.

By application, silicon wafers dominated with a 43.5% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 73.94 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 106.11 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

Region Highlight: Asia Pacific – Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the electronic materials and chemicals market include Sumika Electronic Materials, Drex-Chem Technologies, EMD Performance Materials Corp., EKC Technology, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, and others.

Sumika Electronic Materials , a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical, offers electronic materials such as polarizing and OLED optical films, photoresists, wet chemicals for semiconductor lithography, lithium battery membranes, and high-purity alumina (HPA).

, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical, offers electronic materials such as polarizing and OLED optical films, photoresists, wet chemicals for semiconductor lithography, lithium battery membranes, and high-purity alumina (HPA). FUJIFILM Electronic Materials provides photoresist products, CMP slurries, thin film-forming materials, and cleaning agents. Recently, it acquired the electronic chemicals business from Entegris, rebranding it as FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Process Chemicals.

Key Players Include:

Bayer AG

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland

BASF SE

Air Liquide Electronics

Merck KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Linde PLC

Recent Developments

August 2024: JSR Corporation acquired all shares of Yamanaka Hutech Corporation (YHC), making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This acquisition strengthens JSR’s semiconductor materials portfolio, particularly in film-forming technologies, and supports its strategy to enhance customer value and supply chain efficiency.

JSR Corporation acquired all shares of Yamanaka Hutech Corporation (YHC), making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This acquisition strengthens JSR’s semiconductor materials portfolio, particularly in film-forming technologies, and supports its strategy to enhance customer value and supply chain efficiency. May 2024: Air Liquide inaugurated a new diborane production facility at its Advanced Materials Center in Sejong, South Korea. The plant utilizes advanced analytical and digital technologies to produce high-quality diborane used in semiconductor manufacturing, reinforcing Air Liquide’s commitment to advancing Korea’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Conclusion

The electronic materials and chemicals market is set for sustained growth, driven by rising semiconductor production, technological innovation, and expanding consumer electronics demand. Despite environmental challenges, continuous advancements and regulatory support are expected to foster a balanced and resilient market outlook through 2030.