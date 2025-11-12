Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Expands with Urban Growth

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market stood at an estimated USD 68.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach about USD 90.02 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the 2025–2030 period. Driving forces behind this growth include rising population, accelerating urbanization, industrial development, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 35.6% of global share. Within that region, China alone secured a 37.5% share of the Asia Pacific market. In terms of application, the municipal segment held a revenue share of 65.9% in 2024. On the basis of process by equipment, tertiary treatment led the market with a 44.3% share in 2024. The growth is propelled by heightened awareness of pollution risks, stricter regulatory regimes, mounting demand for efficient wastewater treatment solutions, and a rising need for sustainable water reuse systems. Companies in this sector are increasingly forming partnerships with end-users and investing in research and development to keep up with technological innovations.

Market Size & Forecast

In 2024, the market size was USD 68.12 billion. It is projected to reach USD 90.02 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2025–2030. Regionally, Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2024. The expansion in this region is substantially driven by industrialization, urbanization and the growth of populations in countries such as China, India and Japan. China’s share of the Asia Pacific market stood at 37.5% in 2024. In India, the market for treatment equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. In North America, the U.S. market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the same forecast period, while Canada is projected at 3.8%. In Europe, regulatory pressures and sustainability goals have given impetus especially in Germany (which held a 17.4% share in Europe) and France. The Middle East & Africa region is being driven by water-scarcity issues, rapid urbanisation and large-scale desalination programmes in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Latin America also registers growth as nations like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina invest in modernising water-treatment infrastructure and advance water reuse and recycling agendas.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The treatment-equipment market features moderate-level concentration, with a mixture of global leaders and regional players. Leading companies dominate with a broad portfolio of products and strong innovation capabilities, though opportunities remain for smaller and regional firms especially in emerging markets. These key players tend to invest significantly in R&D and bring advanced technologies—such as membrane bioreactors, UV disinfection, advanced filtration—to market, responding to increasingly stringent environmental regulations and rising demand for sustainable water solutions.

Key Companies List

The major firms identified in the market include:

Xylem, Inc. – founded in 2011, headquartered in Washington, U.S., a global water-technology company operating in water infrastructure (including disinfection, filtration, dewatering equipment, biological treatment equipment and pumps).

Pentair plc. – operating in Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions and Flow Technologies segments, serving residential and commercial markets with filters, pumps, heaters, automatic cleaners and controls.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Aquatech International LLC.

Ecolab Inc.



Calgon Carbon Corporation.

Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (Toshiba Corporation).

Veolia Group.

Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC.

Evonik Industries AG.

Parkson Corporation.

Lenntech B.V.

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

General Electric.

Ovivo

Conclusion

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market is on a steady growth trajectory, underpinned by demographic and industrial dynamics, regulatory imperatives and technological innovation. With the Asia Pacific region leading the charge and tertiary treatment solutions capturing a notable share, the sector offers considerable opportunities for established players and new entrants alike. As treatment technologies evolve and the emphasis on sustainability heightens, companies that can deliver cost-effective, energy-efficient and advanced solutions are positioned to benefit significantly in the years ahead.

