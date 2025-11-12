Gojek Clone App Unveils New Advanced Features for Smarter Multi-Service Management

GUJARAT, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Applionsoft proudly announces a major feature upgrade for its all-in-one Gojek Clone App, designed to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient multi-service management for businesses. This update focuses on enhancing user experience, improving operational control, and offering advanced flexibility across all user types — customers, drivers, stores, and service providers. The new update makes it easier for businesses to manage multiple on-demand services like ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery ordering, and professional services under a single platform.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

Quick Registration: Hassle-free sign-up and access to all services instantly.

Scheduling Service: Flexibility to book or schedule services in advance.

Real-Time Tracking: Monitor live service or delivery progress.

Payment Options: Secure payments through wallet, card, or cash.

Push Notifications: Stay informed with instant service alerts.

Ratings & Reviews: Share experiences and maintain quality standards.

Order & Ride History: Access past bookings and manage future ones.

Multi-Language & Currency Support: Choose preferred language and currency for comfort.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

Document Verification: Quick and secure registration with document uploads.

Ride & Delivery Management: Manage rides or deliveries efficiently.

Easy Navigation: Find optimized routes with integrated GPS support.

Earnings Dashboard: Track daily, weekly, and monthly earnings.

Set Availability: Work flexibly by setting availability status.

Scheduled Requests: Accept and plan future service requests.

In-App Chat & Calling: Connect instantly with customers.

Wallet Integration: Manage earnings directly within the app wallet.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store App

Add/Update Product: Manage stock and product listings easily.

Order Management: Accept and process customer orders smoothly.

Product Image & Video Gallery: Display attractive visuals for products.

Category Customization: Organize and highlight key product categories.

Set Pricing & Discounts: Offer deals and coupon codes effortlessly.

Revenue Reports: Gain insights into sales and top-performing products.

Push Notifications: Keep customers updated with new offers and orders.

Earning Tracking: View detailed reports for better revenue planning.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

Profile Setup: Quickly set up and personalize your professional profile.

Service Notifications: Receive instant alerts for bookings and job updates.

Job Management: Accept, reject, or reschedule tasks easily.

Live Location Sharing: Improve transparency and trust with customers.

Earnings Tracking: Monitor financial performance in real time.

Work Schedule: Manage your availability as per your convenience.

Job History & Invoices: Access service records and invoices easily.

Performance Analytics: Analyze service data to improve performance.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer Website

Book Rides/Orders: Search, order, or book services in just one click.

Manage Profile: Update and personalize account information.

Manage Wallet: Add funds or check wallet balance effortlessly.

Promo Codes & Discounts: Apply offers and save more.

Order History: Reorder easily from previous purchases.

Track Orders: Real-time tracking for every order or service.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Super Admin Panel

User & Driver Management: Monitor all users and service providers.

Service & Category Management: Update and organize service listings.

Payment Management: Track all financial transactions and commissions.

Geo-location Management: Set operational areas with precise mapping.

Dashboard: Get real-time insights on orders, revenue, and users.

Manage Promo Codes: Create and manage promotional offers.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver Website

Manage Documents & Vehicles: Keep all documents organized and up to date.

Ride/Order History: Access complete order and ride details.

Bank Details: Add or modify payment accounts easily.

Real-Time Notifications: Stay updated about rides and system updates.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store Panel

Set Promotional Offers: Launch and manage discounts effectively.

Store Timings: Update and manage working hours easily.

Promotions Analytics: Track performance of campaigns and offers.

Multi-Store Management: Handle multiple store locations from one dashboard.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Service Provider Web Panel

Service Availability: Manage working hours and avoid missed bookings.

Service Type Management: Organize services for better visibility.

Set Radius: Define operational areas to optimize efficiency.

Time Slot Management: Schedule service timings for smooth operations.

The latest feature upgrade in the Gojek Clone App marks a major advancement in simplifying multi-service operations. With enhanced usability, seamless integration, and improved automation across customer, driver, store, and admin modules, this update ensures smarter management and better efficiency. This upgrade highlights the ongoing commitment to providing innovative digital solutions that make running a multi-service business easier, faster, and more reliable.

