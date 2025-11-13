Dermatology Devices Market 2030: V-Shape Recovery Post-Pandemic

Dermatology Devices Market Summary

The global dermatology devices market was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 34.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other dermatological conditions has been a major factor driving demand for advanced skincare instruments across the globe.

Growing awareness of aesthetic enhancement, coupled with rapid technological advancements in skincare devices, has significantly accelerated market adoption. Rising disposable income among consumers has further contributed to the increasing demand for dermatological treatments. The growing incidence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers continues to be a critical driver for the market. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, around 10,130 people in the U.S. die each year due to melanoma. Moreover, data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that the global number of new melanoma cases will rise from 324,635 in 2020 to 413,132 by 2030, creating a growing need for accurate and rapid diagnostic tools for skin disorders.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily affected market growth as non-essential medical procedures, including dermatological treatments, were postponed due to lockdowns and safety restrictions. This led to a short-term decline in demand for instruments such as laser therapy and microdermabrasion devices. However, the market experienced a V-shaped recovery post-pandemic, supported by vaccine rollouts and the resumption of aesthetic and clinical dermatology services. By 2021, the market rebounded strongly, driven by the backlog of procedures and renewed consumer interest in dermatological treatments. The sector has since stabilized, with growth expected to normalize and continue at a steady pace through 2030.

Order a free sample PDF of the Dermatology Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The dermatology devices industry is also evolving rapidly due to increasing aesthetic consciousness among consumers of all age groups. Modern consumers seek comprehensive skin rejuvenation and enhancement solutions, which has fueled the adoption of technologically advanced and non-invasive devices. The introduction of laser-based and radiofrequency solutions has transformed dermatology by enabling precise treatment and diagnosis of various skin conditions, while improving overall patient satisfaction.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a 43.0% revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. dermatology devices market is expected to maintain steady growth in the coming years.

By product, the treatment devices segment held the largest share of approximately 79.77% in 2023.

By application, hair removal accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By end use, the hospital segment represented the leading share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 13.9 Billion

USD 13.9 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 34.34 Billion

USD 34.34 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 12.6%

12.6% North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The dermatology devices market is characterized by a mix of established global players and emerging companies focusing on innovation and niche technologies. Leading participants include Alma Lasers GmbH, Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Cutera, Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd.

Alma Lasers GmbH offers a range of light-based, laser, ultrasound, and radiofrequency solutions across surgical and aesthetic segments. The company has a strong global presence in over 80 countries, operating through its three major divisions: Surgical, Beauty Solutions, and Medical Aesthetic Solutions.

Cynosure, Inc. specializes in light-based systems used for procedures such as body contouring, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and scar reduction. The company holds 37 patents and operates through subsidiaries in over 60 countries, maintaining a robust distribution network.

Emerging players such as 3Gen, Aesthetic Group, Ambicare Health, and Image Derm, Inc. are contributing to market diversification through specialized offerings:

3Gen manufactures DermLite dermatoscopes for skin cancer detection, offering a wide range of diagnostic tools used across clinical and research settings.

Image Derm, Inc. focuses on microdermabrasion devices, including crystal, diamond, and serum infusion systems, catering to beauty salons, dermatology clinics, and spas.

Key Dermatology Devices Companies

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global dermatology devices market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising cases of skin cancer, increasing aesthetic awareness, and rapid technological innovation. The demand for non-invasive and precise treatment devices continues to rise as consumers prioritize skin health and appearance.

Post-pandemic recovery has further strengthened the market, with dermatology clinics and hospitals witnessing growing patient volumes. The adoption of advanced laser, radiofrequency, and diagnostic systems is expected to remain at the forefront of market expansion.

North America will continue to dominate due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of innovative technologies, while Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth fueled by increasing disposable incomes and awareness of aesthetic dermatology.

Overall, the dermatology devices market is expected to sustain robust momentum through 2030, supported by technological advancements, expanding patient awareness, and a growing emphasis on aesthetics and preventive skin care.