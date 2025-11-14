Jennifer Hadley Photography Announces Final Seat for Its Exclusive 2026 “Tiger Trails” Wildlife Photography Expedition

North Carolina, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Jennifer Hadley Photography has confirmed that only one seat remains for its 2026 Tiger Trails Wildlife Photography Tour, a small-group photographic expedition through India’s Kanha and Bandhavgarh reserves. Travelers can review the full itinerary on the Tiger Trails wildlife photography tour, explore additional wildlife photography journeys via the Jennifer Hadley Photography website, or request the final opening through the official contact page. This final seat represents the last opportunity to join the April 2–13, 2026 departure.

A Small-Group Expedition Built for Serious Photographers

Tiger Trails is designed for photographers who value space, stillness, and in-field learning. With only two photographers per jeep and a very limited group size, the expedition provides a quiet, unhurried environment ideal for capturing wildlife behaviour. Participants receive daily mentorship and editing guidance throughout the journey, a central feature highlighted across the Tiger Trails tour page. Those considering the final seat can inquire directly through the contact portal.

Two Legendary Tiger Reserves: Kanha & Bandhavgarh

The 2026 itinerary includes time in Kanha’s towering sal forests and Bandhavgarh’s dramatic ridges and ancient ruins, two of India’s most visually diverse wildlife destinations. Travellers can expect opportunities to photograph Bengal tigers, sloth bears, wild dogs, leopards, gaur, elephants, and a wide variety of bird species. Additional reference material on these environments is available within the Tiger Trails itinerary.

Exclusive Access and All-Inclusive Comfort

Tiger Trails offers exclusive full-day park access, an early entry and late exit permit, luxury lodges located minutes from the park gates, private transfers, and all meals and local drinks included. All logistics are fully handled, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey from start to finish.

Ethical Wildlife Photography at the Core

Each safari is conducted with trained naturalists and adheres to a strict conservation-first approach. Guests learn fieldcraft methods that prioritize wildlife welfare and the respectful observation of natural behavior. This ethical framework is a defining pillar of Jennifer Hadley Photography.

Final Chance to Join the 2026 Departure

With one seat left, this announcement marks the final opportunity to join the 2026 Tiger Trails expedition. Demand has been strong among photographers seeking intimate, mentorship-based travel that combines technical growth with ethical wildlife encounters. Interested travelers can secure the final opening through the official contact page.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.