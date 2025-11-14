Vodia Announces Integration with Smokeball Legal Practice Management Software

BOSTON, USA, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, today announced its industry-standard PBX now integrates with Smokeball, a leading cloud legal practice management software powered by AI.

Smokeball AI gives law firms everything they need to run their firms, specific to their practice areas, with all the insights and tools any law firm needs, including automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports. The software is provided as a member benefit by more than 20 US bar associations:

20,000 prebuilt legal forms

AutoTime automatically records all activity (emails, documents, calls) with no timers

Automated checklists tied to matters; reminders, dependencies, and dashboards

Encrypted, two-factor authentication; secure sharing of docs, deadlines, and billing

Microsoft Word integration and 20,000+ templates for instant, accurate drafting

Real-time dashboards

Smokeball Archie AI integrated into every matter

Two-way sync for email and calendar

The Vodia – Smokeball integration provides real-time caller identification with screen pop functionality, displaying contact information and direct links to client records in Smokeball when calls arrive. It supports multiple regions – Australia, UK, USA – with region-specific authentication and API endpoints.

This integration helps law firms work more efficiently by connecting their phone system directly with Smokeball. When a client calls, staff can instantly see who is calling, open the related matter, and respond with full context. It saves time, improves accuracy, and ensures every interaction is properly logged within their existing workflow:

Inbound and Outbound Support: Identifies contacts for both incoming and outgoing calls

Internal Call Filtering: Automatically ignores extension-to-extension calls and star codes

Multi-Region Support: Seamlessly works with Smokeball Australia, UK, and US instances

OAuth Security: Secure token-based authentication per user

Real-Time Contact Identification: Displays caller information instantly when calls arrive

Screen Pop with Direct Links: Contact name and clickable link to contact record in Smokeball in the Vodia Agent web app

Staging Environment Support: Option to connect to Smokeball staging servers for testing

Setup and configuration documentation is available on the Vodia documentation website.

Since its inception, Vodia has been committed to providing small businesses with the best cloud communication system. The company continues to integrate with best-in-class platforms and software that help businesses reduce costs, streamline operations, and surpass the competition. Find out more about Vodia’s peerless communications solutions for SMBs, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.