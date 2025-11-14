Patient Temperature Management Market grows with improved clinical adoption

The global patient temperature management market was valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.29 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2025–2030. The growth is driven largely by the increasing volume of surgical procedures.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in this market at 44.5%. The U.S. is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. By product, the patient warming systems segment dominated with a 72.2% revenue share in 2024. By application, the general surgery segment held the largest slice with 28.4% of revenue in the same year. In terms of end use, the operating room segment led in 2024 with a 20.7% revenue share.

Technological advancements such as surface warming and cooling systems (e.g., blankets, pads, and caps) are bolstering demand, along with strategic initiatives like collaborations and partnerships. For example, a partnership in April 2023 introduced a new patient-warming system. The need for temperature management in surgeries and critical care continues to be a significant driver. Rising incidences of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disorders, and other chronic conditions are boosting demand for both warming and cooling devices.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size in 2024 stood at USD 3.34 billion. It is expected to grow to USD 5.29 billion by 2030, under a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. North America currently dominates, supported by high healthcare expenditure, a favorable reimbursement environment, and high volumes of cardiac and surgical procedures. Chronic disease burden and a growing geriatric population further contribute. The U.S., in particular, is expected to be the fastest-growing national market due to rising prevalence of neurological conditions and expanded applications of temperature-management devices. Europe is also identified as a strong growth region thanks to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and favourable demographic trends. Asia Pacific is anticipated to deliver significant growth, driven by unmet needs, increasing surgeries and trauma cases, large elderly populations in China and Japan, and government initiatives.

Key Companies & Market-Share Insight

The market is characterised by leading manufacturers launching innovative solutions, expanding surface warming and cooling product portfolios, and addressing growing demand across multiple care settings. A few prominent warming systems include products such as the WarmTouch WT 6000, Bair Hugger, Mistral-Air Forced-Air System, and WarmAir Convective Warming, which illustrate the competitive environment and technological intensity in this sector. Regulatory classification (class I or II devices) also plays a part in market dynamics, particularly in the U.S.

Key Companies

Major companies active in this market include:

Stryker Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Medtronic

Bard Medical, Inc.

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

3M Company

Geratherm Medical AG

The 37Company

Inditherm plc

Atom Medical Corporation

Additional noted participants include Belmont Instrument (known for patient temperature and fluid management solutions), Gentherm Medical (advanced thermal-management systems), and ICU Medical, Inc. These firms together hold substantial share and shape market trends.

Conclusion

Overall, the patient temperature management market is poised for steady growth through 2030, underpinned by rising surgical volumes, increasing chronic-disease prevalence, and technological innovation in warming and cooling systems. Regions such as North America remain dominant today while Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth opportunity. The competitive landscape is anchored by global medical-device leaders deploying advanced temperature-management solutions across hospital settings.

