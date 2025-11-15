Mobilplaneten Expands its Refurbished iPhone Offering with Focus on Sustainability and Consumer Trust

Gothenburg, Sweden, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — Mobilplaneten, a Swedish company specializing in mobile phone repairs and sales, has announced an expansion of its refurbished iPhone offering. The initiative aims to make high-quality, sustainable smartphones more accessible to consumers seeking reliable alternatives to new devices.

All refurbished iPhones sold by Mobilplaneten undergo rigorous multi-point testing and restoration by experienced technicians. Each device is delivered in like-new condition, includes a 12-month warranty, and comes with a 14-day return policy. The company also guarantees that all devices are fully unlocked and compatible with all major carriers.

“Our goal is to combine top performance, affordability, and sustainability,” said a Mobilplaneten spokesperson. “By extending the lifespan of each device, we not only help our customers save money but also contribute to a reduction in electronic waste and promote responsible consumption.”

According to Mobilplaneten, the company’s refurbished smartphones save up to 50 kilograms of CO₂ emissions and 154 kilograms of raw materials compared to the production of a new device. This aligns with the company’s long-term commitment to circular economy principles and environmental stewardship.

Consumers can explore Mobilplaneten’s complete range of refurbished iPhones, including popular models such as iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone SE (2022), through the company’s main article: refurbished iPhone from Mobilplaneten.

About Mobilplaneten

Mobilplaneten AB is a Gothenburg-based company specializing in mobile phone repairs, refurbished device sales, and sustainable technology solutions. With a focus on quality, speed, and customer trust, the company offers same-day repairs, lifetime repair warranties, and a broad range of refurbished smartphones in like-new condition. Mobilplaneten operates both online and from its service center in Lindome, Sweden.

Contact

Mobilplaneten AB

Heljesvägen 1

437 36 Lindome, Sweden

Phone: +46 (0)31 22 25 20

Website: https://mobilplaneten.se/