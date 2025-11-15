Dor-Mar Home Services Unveils Fresh Branding, Reinforcing 60+ Years of Family-Owned Excellence in Central Ohio

Newark, OH, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dor-Mar Home Services, a family-owned leader in home maintenance solutions since 1962, today announced a dynamic rebranding initiative featuring a new logo and updated truck wrap. This modern evolution honors the company’s storied legacy while signaling its expanded capabilities as a comprehensive “Home Service Hero” for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical needs across Central Ohio and beyond.

Formerly known as Dor-Mar Heating and Air Conditioning, the company—operating under Dor-Mar HVAC LLC—has grown from its humble beginnings as a door-to-door service provider into one of Ohio’s largest home service companies. The rebranding reflects this growth, uniting HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services under a unified, trusted name. The new look emphasizes Dor-Mar’s commitment to honest, reliable service, now encompassing climate control, water flow, and electrical safety for residential and commercial customers.

“For the Dor-Mar family, 1962 wasn’t just a year—it was the start of a promise to provide exceptional service to our neighbors,” said Steven K. Brewer, Owner of Dor-Mar Home Services. “This new branding honors our deep roots while positioning us for the future, allowing us to serve our community better than ever as your go-to experts for all home needs.”

The refreshed design features a contemporary logo that blends tradition with innovation, symbolizing the company’s evolution while maintaining its family-owned ethos. The new truck wrap, already applied to the first vehicle in the fleet, showcases vibrant colors and clear messaging to highlight Dor-Mar’s expanded services. This visual update ensures that customers immediately recognize Dor-Mar as a full-spectrum provider, ready to handle everything from furnace repairs and water heater installations to electrical upgrades.

Dor-Mar’s journey began with founder Frank A. Brewer, a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, who established the business after two decades in the industry. Passed down through generations—including second-owner Greg S. Brewer and current owner and son of Greg, Steven K. Brewer—the company has remained committed to community support, such as sponsoring over 25 Little League teams annually. Today, with more than 40 passionate employees, multiple locations across Ohio (including Newark, Columbus, Zanesville, Pataskala, Reynoldsburg, and Westerville) and HVAC services in Florida (Ft. Myers, Marco Island, and Naples), Dor-Mar offers 24/7 emergency services, free estimates on new equipment, and same-day repairs.

The rebranding comes at a time of continued expansion, with Dor-Mar earning recognition as a “Top Team Contractor” by Rheem and Coleman for its high standards and customer focus. Homeowners and businesses can expect the same dedication to quality, with services now streamlined under one banner for seamless support.

To celebrate the new look, Dor-Mar invites customers to visit dormarhvac.com or stop by the Newark headquarters at. For inquiries, free estimates, or to schedule service, call 844.712.4822 or use the online appointment request form at https://dormarhvac.com/estimates/.

Dor-Mar Home Services, founded in 1962, is a family-owned and operated company providing expert HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to Central Ohio and select Florida locations. With a focus on reliable, same-day service, 24-hour emergency response, and customer satisfaction, Dor-Mar serves communities in Newark, Columbus, Zanesville, Lancaster, and more. The company is committed to ongoing employee training, community involvement, and delivering energy-efficient solutions for homes and businesses. For more information, visit dormarhvac.com.

Steven Brewer

Dor-Mar Home Services

844.712.4822

webmaster@dormarhvac.com

dormarhvac.com