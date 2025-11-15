10,000 Pounds of Donated Furniture and Household Items Collected at Stow, MA “Fill a Truck” Event to Help People in Need

Stow, MA, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — On November 1, the generous public helped “Fill a Truck” at the Pompositticut Community Center in Stow, MA with over 100 good quality household items weighing 10,000 pounds for donation to Household Goods. Household Goods provides a full range of donated furniture and household items, free of charge, to help people in need throughout Massachusetts make a home.

The event was organized and sponsored by Mark’s Moving & Storage, based in Westborough, MA who is the official mover of Household Goods In addition, Mark’s Moving & Storage provided a driver, support staff, and truck.

“Our company was delighted to help organize, promote, and staff this critical effort to gather new and used items that will help turn empty rooms into homes. The event was overwhelmingly successful, and we will use it as a template to hold similar events in the near future,” noted Mark Silverman, founder of Mark’s Moving & Storage, and Mark’s Northeastern Furniture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to re-purposing discarded furniture and provide for charities and individuals in need.

Sharon Martens, Executive Director of Household Goods, Inc., added, “We are grateful for the generosity of our community, the tireless efforts of our volunteers, and the support and logistics provided by Mark’s Moving & Storage.”

About Household Goods, Inc.:

Since 1990, Household Goods has furnished 60,000 homes across Massachusetts. Located at 530 Main Street, Acton, MA, Household Goods furnishes over 3,000 homes with 90,000 household items every year. This is made possible by hundreds of dedicated volunteers who contribute tens of thousands of hours. For more information about Household Goods visit https://householdgoods.org

About Mark’s Moving & Storage:

Mark’s Moving and Storage’s non-profit division Mark’s Northeastern Furniture Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and was established to re-purpose discarded furniture and provide for charities and individuals in need. Since 2011, the foundation and its partners have distributed thousands of pieces of re-purposed furniture. More than 1,000,000 pounds of furniture have been given to individuals and local charities, such as the United Way of Tri-County, Welcome Home and Household Goods, Inc. For more information, visit the firm’s website, www.marksmoving.com.

Mark’s Moving and Storage, 111 Milk St., Westborough, offers a wide range of moving and storage services, including commercial on demand warehouse storage local and long-distance residential and corporate moving, air freight, container shipping, record storage management, disposal, packing and unpacking services, portable storage containers, warehousing and fire and flood remediation.

