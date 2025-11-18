AAEON Targets Smart Retail and Industrial HMI Markets with the New NIKY-2155-NX AI Panel PC

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-11-18 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leader in industrial PC solutions, today announced the release of the first of its new AI Panel PC series, the NIKY-2155-NX. Equipped with an integrated NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX module, a 15.6″ TFT-LCD display, and a robust industrial I/O, AAEON has indicated the product is positioned for use in applications requiring on-system inferencing such as smart retail kiosks and industrial control panels.

While the NIKY-2155-NX’s most substantial difference to AAEON’s existing Panel PC offerings is its onboard AI engine, the system also impresses with its node-to-node and peripheral device connectivity options. Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports are provided for the installation of cameras, sensors, or other devices, while two Gigabit Ethernet ports grant high-speed wired networking.

Joining the NIKY-2155-NX’s USB and LAN are DB-9 ports for both CANBus and RS-232/422/485 as well as a DB-15 port offering a 13-bit DIO, designed to provide users with sufficient industrial communication options for both modern and legacy system equipment. The system also offers wireless expansion through both an M.2 E-Key and M.2 B-Key slot.

The NIKY-2155-NX is equipped with a 15.6″ TFT-LCD full HD touchscreen display and choice of either VESA or panel mounting options, again catering to both kiosk and factory automation segments such as smart self-checkout and advanced HMI solutions. Given its proposed deployment scenarios, the system has a broad -5°C to 55°C operating temperature range as well as a power input range of 12V to 24V and impressive vibration and shock tolerance.

The NIKY-2155-NX is now available for pre-order on the AAEON eShop. For detailed specifications, please visit the NIKY-2155-NX product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.

