Admissions Open 2026–27 – No.1 Schools in Bhubaneswar Announce New Academic Session

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-11-18 — /EPR Network/ —ODM Public School, one of the premier and most trusted K–12 schools in Bhubaneswar, has officially opened admissions for the academic year 2026–27, unveiling a strengthened vision for future-ready education. Well-known for its commitment to academic excellence, disciplined learning, and value-driven upbringing, ODM is all set to start another new chapter shaped by innovation, global awareness, and the evolving needs of 21st-century learners.

With an impressive legacy spanning over three decades, ODM Public School has consistently stood among the top CBSE schools in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It has championed meaningful, outcome-oriented learning through an ecosystem that blends rigorous academics with technology-enabled classrooms, holistic development frameworks, and an environment that nurtures confidence, curiosity, and character. As the education landscape undergoes transformational change, ODM continues to shape itself around the idea that children must be equipped not merely with knowledge, but with the mindset and skills to thrive in a dynamic world.

The school’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its academic achievements, national-level toppers, competitive exam successes, and alumni presence in India’s premier colleges and global institutions. The campus offers a vibrant atmosphere where students experience the power of experiential learning, creative expression, sportsmanship, and technological exploration, which are seamlessly integrated into daily school life. Every classroom is designed to stimulate active participation and deep learning, supported by expert educators who undergo continuous professional training to stay aligned with international standards.

ODM’s infrastructure is one of its greatest strengths, which reflects a thoughtful blend of innovation and comfort. The campus features technology-enabled classrooms, modern science and mathematics labs, advanced robotics and computer hubs, and a dedicated STEM innovation zone designed to encourage experimentation and problem-solving. Its library offers a wealth of academic and digital resources for research and reading. The school’s sports infrastructure, featuring football fields, basketball courts, indoor training spaces, and professional coaching, helps students identify and develop their athletic talent. Spaces for music, dance, and visual arts strengthen creative confidence, while robust safety measures, medical care, and counselling support ensure student well-being at every stage.

Announcing the admission cycle for the upcoming academic year, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, “Education is not just about preparing children for examinations—it is about preparing them for life. At ODM, we have always believed in instilling purpose, clarity, and values into the learning journey. Our focus for 2026–27 is to align traditional wisdom with modern innovation, ensuring our students grow into responsible, imaginative, and future-ready leaders. This new admission season reflects our commitment to nurturing excellence with empathy, discipline with vision, and learning with joy.”

Sharing further insights on the school’s evolving vision, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, stated,“Today, students need adaptability, digital fluency, and global perspective as much as academic strength. This year, we have further enhanced our technology integration, refined our learning support systems, and expanded opportunities for global exposure. Our focus is simple—to give every child the right guidance and a clear pathway to grow with confidence. The 2026–27 session marks an important step in shaping tomorrow’s achievers.”

As the school prepares for the new academic year, ODM continues to emphasise its focus on developing essential 21st-century skills—communication, adaptability, empathy, creative thinking, leadership, and problem-solving. These competencies are embedded across academic subjects, project-based learning, activity clubs, interdisciplinary classrooms, and mentor-led sessions, helping students discover their strengths and ambitions.

School admission forms for the 2026–27 academic year are now available on the school’s official website for all grades. With ODM’s strong reputation and limited seats, parents are encouraged to engage early with the admissions team. ODM Public School invites families to become part of an educational environment that celebrates ambition, nurtures discipline, and inspires lifelong learning. As ODM continues to innovate and redefine excellence, it remains committed to helping every child imagine boldly, learn passionately, and grow with ODM.