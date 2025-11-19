Elektrobit maps the road to the right-sized SDV at CES 2026

Elektrobit to showcase how its award-winning automotive software expertise and E/E architecture solutions enable automakers to deliver advanced, connected vehicles that are right-sized for every market segment

ERLANGEN, Germany, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ — Elektrobit today announced it will showcase the latest innovations and solutions making the right-sized software-defined vehicle (SDV) a reality at CES 2026. As development costs climb and vehicle complexity grows, the industry faces a new challenge – creating SDVs that balance innovation, scalability and affordability.

Through hands-on, innovative demonstrations on Elektrobit’s booth #3719 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, attendees will gain insights into the practical strategies and tactics required to reduce SDV development complexity, accelerate innovation and bring next-generation vehicles to market faster. Demos include:

High-performance Linux for safety-critical systems : EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications delivers real-time performance for ADAS and a safety-certifiable cockpit demo with Telechips that proves open-source innovation and functional safety can advance together.

: EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications delivers real-time performance for ADAS and a safety-certifiable cockpit demo with Telechips that proves open-source innovation and functional safety can advance together. Automated integration platform: This demo highlights API-based extensions across CI/CD/CT workflows which automate configuration, scripting and test case creation, leveraging intelligent tooling, including AI-assisted automation, to deliver higher-quality software faster.

This demo highlights API-based extensions across CI/CD/CT workflows which automate configuration, scripting and test case creation, leveraging intelligent tooling, including AI-assisted automation, to deliver higher-quality software faster. Scalable SDV cockpit solutions : From virtual low-code design tools to a modular, safety-certified automotive OS and ready-to-integrate hardware platforms, everything is engineered to accelerate innovation and bring next-generation vehicle experiences to life.

: From virtual low-code design tools to a modular, safety-certified automotive OS and ready-to-integrate hardware platforms, everything is engineered to accelerate innovation and bring next-generation vehicle experiences to life. Smart EV platform: Elektrobit and Foxconn’s modular software and hardware platform is purpose-built to help bring SDVs to market faster and more cost-effectively. Designed for built-to-print production, it delivers the core vehicle control units and software platform without supplier lock-in.

Key members of the Elektrobit executive team will be attending CES 2026 including CEO Maria Anhalt, Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Herzig, Head of Strategic Business Development Dr. Siegfried Dirr, Senior Director of Strategic Product Management for SDV, Dr. Moritz Neukirchner and Head of Strategy and Portfolio Jagan Rajagopalan.

In addition to the Elektrobit booth, Elektrobit solutions and demonstrations will be found across the CES show floor and meeting suites from an extensive network of partners and consortia enabling the future of mobility.

Anhalt will also participate in the CES 2026 conference program on the Smart Rides panel on Jan. 8, 2026 at 3 p.m. PT at LVCC, West Level 2, W219. The panel, featuring additional participants from Magna International, TomTom and others, will cover how SDVs are transforming safety and personalization, using data to protect drivers and deliver tailored, next-gen driving experiences. More details can be found here.

“The true challenge of the SDV is no longer about if or when it will happen, but how can we make it available, scalable and profitable for everyone. As vehicle complexity and development costs climb, the industry needs a right-sized approach,” said Anhalt. “At CES 2026, Elektrobit will showcase how we are directly addressing the pain points of integration, complexity and affordability to accelerate innovation while ensuring next-generation mobility is accessible and inclusive for all drivers and passengers.”

To learn more or schedule a demonstration with Elektrobit at CES 2026, visit https://www.elektrobit.com/ces2026/.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit’s innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows – driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO.

###

Media contacts

Paul Entwistle

Global Public Relations, Elektrobit

Phone: +49 160 3660509

Email: Public.Relations@elektrobit.com