JWS 2025 Wraps Up Five Days of Dazzling World-Class Luxury and Local Innovation

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ — The 32nd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS), organised by RX, today closed its doors following five fantastic days of

dazzling displays, high fashion designs, craftsmanship and important networking opportunities for exhibitors, designers and attendees alike.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), this year’s show saw impressive public interest and engagement, welcoming over 6,500 visitors and once again reinforcing JWS’s position as one the region’s most important jewellery and watch events. Featuring over 120 brands from 20 countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Italy, Brazil, China, Lebanon, Hongkong, Thailand, Turkey, Kuwait, Singapore, and India, among many others, JWS continues to attract international participants and audiences.

Highlights of the event included the launch of Sustainable Jewellery Gallery, an innovative platform that celebrates responsible sourcing and eco-conscious design; a Luxury Raffle Draw, which offered participants the opportunity to win a BMW 118; and the introduction of a new ‘Emirates Souvenirs’ category at this year’s Ebdaa Awards – awarding pieces that speak to its cultural heritage.

Popular returning highlights such as the International Design Gallery and Emirati Design Gallery attracted both collectors and aficionados with their showcases of outstanding innovation from new and established craftspeople.

Speaking on the success of this year’s show, May Ismail, Event Director for RX-ME said: “We couldn’t be happier with the success of JWS 2025. The enthusiasm by exhibitors, the interest and engagement from visitors and the high level of craftsmanship on display demonstrates the dynamism and maturity of the jewellery and watch industry in this region. We look forward to continuing to grow JWS as a platform that inspires creativity and connects the global community of luxury design well into the future.”

Speaking on their experience at this year’s show, Marzia Pendini, Designer and Owner at Salvadori Jewellery, said: “This year’s edition offered an outstanding environment to present our latest pieces and engage with visitors who value exceptional craftsmanship. We are delighted with the response and look forward to returning to JWS in Abu Dhabi next year.”

Reflecting on their strategic partnership with JWS 2025, Samet Yavuz, Manager at Cashmere Diamonds, commented: “As sponsors of 2025, we were pleased to support a platform that brings together creativity, innovation and high-quality design. The event provided strong visibility for our brand and meaningful engagement with a diverse audience.”

On this occasion, Mohammad Tamjid Abdullah, Deputy CEO at Jawhara Jewellery, remarked: “JWS continues to be a key meeting point for the industry, and this year’s edition allowed us to showcase designs that reflect both our heritage and our ongoing commitment to innovation, further strengthening our presence at one of the region’s most distinguished showcases for jewellery and craftsmanship.”

As Abu Dhabi continues to build its reputation as a destination for luxury, culture and innovation, JWS remains a cornerstone event for the regional and international jewellery community – celebrating timeless artistry, innovation and craftsmanship.

For further details on JWS, please visit: https://www.jws.ae/