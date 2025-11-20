WebsiteColorChooser.com Launches Free Comprehensive Color Toolkit to Streamline Web Design and Ensure Accessibility Compliance

Portland, Maine, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — WebsiteColorChooser.com today announced the launch of its comprehensive suite of free color tools designed to simplify the website design process for small businesses, web designers, and marketing professionals. The platform consolidates nine essential color-related tools into a single, user-friendly destination, eliminating the need to navigate multiple websites and subscriptions.

With research showing that up to 90% of first impressions are influenced by color and consistent color use can improve brand recognition by 80%, choosing the right website colors has never been more critical. Yet many businesses and designers struggle with creating cohesive palettes while ensuring accessibility compliance, a growing legal requirement.

“As a web designer I was constantly switching between different websitesusing tools to extract colors, generate palettes, and check accessibility, so we built the tools we were using into one website” said Nathan, founder of WebsiteColorChooser.com. “Our platform brings together everything you need for color selection in one place, completely free, with no signup required. Whether you’re launching a new brand or refreshing an existing site, you can go from concept to compliant color scheme in minutes.”

The platform features nine specialized tools covering the complete color workflow:

Color Picker – Select and copy HEX or RGB codes instantly

– Select and copy HEX or RGB codes instantly Color Palette Generator – Create complementary, analogous, and triadic schemes

– Create complementary, analogous, and triadic schemes Website Color Analyzer – Extract colors from any website screenshot

– Extract colors from any website screenshot Brand Color Extractor – Pull main colors from logos and images

– Pull main colors from logos and images Accessibility Checker – Verify WCAG contrast ratio compliance

– Verify WCAG contrast ratio compliance HTML Color Extractor – Extract colors directly from HTML or CSS code

– Extract colors directly from HTML or CSS code Color Name Tool – Identify the closest named color from any code

– Identify the closest named color from any code Find Web Safe Colors – Access all 216 web-safe color values

The built-in Accessibility Checker addresses a critical need as businesses face increasing pressure to meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards. The tool instantly verifies whether color combinations provide sufficient contrast for users with visual impairments, helping companies avoid potential legal issues while improving user experience.

WebsiteColorChooser.com is designed for immediate use with no account creation, subscriptions, or software downloads required. All tools are browser-based and provide instant results with easy-to-copy color codes ready for implementation.

For more information and to access the free tools, visit www.websitecolorchooser.com.

About WebsiteColorChooser.com

WebsiteColorChooser.com provides free, comprehensive color tools for web designers, developers, small business owners, and marketing professionals. The platform simplifies color selection and palette creation while ensuring accessibility compliance, helping users create visually appealing, effective websites that serve all users.