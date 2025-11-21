TechSquadTeam Announces Exclusive Discount – Up to 30 Percent Off on Eco-Friendly Pest Control Services

Bangalore, India, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — TechSquadTeam, a trusted home services brand operating across major Indian cities, today announced an exclusive limited-time discount of up to 30 percent on its eco-friendly pest control services in Bangalore. The initiative supports rising consumer demand for safe, effective, and environmentally responsible pest management solutions as urban households continue to face increasing pest challenges.

For nearly a decade, TechSquadTeam has been recognized for delivering scientifically backed, professional pest control treatments designed to protect residential and commercial properties from a wide range of infestations. The company’s eco-safe service model uses government-approved, pet-friendly, and child-safe chemicals, ensuring complete protection without compromising household health or environmental safety.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Pest Solutions

Bangalore’s fluctuating weather patterns and rapid urban expansion have led to a surge in pest-related issues affecting homes and businesses alike. TechSquadTeam’s limited-time discount offers residents an affordable opportunity to address concerns related to cockroaches, termites, bed bugs, rodents, ants, spiders, mosquitoes, and other pests through advanced treatment methods.

“TechSquadTeam remains committed to delivering effective and environmentally conscious pest control solutions,” said Janmejaya Nanda, CEO of TechSquadTeam. This limited-time offer ensures that more households can access trusted, high-quality treatments backed by scientific processes and professional expertise.

Why TechSquadTeam Continues to Lead the Pest Control Industry

Eco-Friendly and Odorless Formulations – Treatments use WHO-approved, non-toxic chemicals that are safe for children, pets, and indoor environments.

– Treatments use WHO-approved, non-toxic chemicals that are safe for children, pets, and indoor environments. Trained and Certified Technicians – All services are performed by professionally trained field teams with deep expertise in integrated pest management.

– All services are performed by professionally trained field teams with deep expertise in integrated pest management. Advanced Inspection and Treatment Process – A structured, step-by-step method ensures the root cause of infestations is identified and effectively treated.

– A structured, step-by-step method ensures the root cause of infestations is identified and effectively treated. Guaranteed Results and Long-Term Protection – Service warranties and preventive care plans help maintain a pest-free environment throughout the year.

– Service warranties and preventive care plans help maintain a pest-free environment throughout the year. High Customer Trust and Satisfaction – The company has earned thousands of positive reviews for reliability, transparency, and consistent service quality.

– The company has earned thousands of positive reviews for reliability, transparency, and consistent service quality. Affordable Pricing With Limited-Time Savings – The new discount enables homeowners to access comprehensive pest solutions at significantly reduced costs.

Strengthening Household Health and Safety

TechSquadTeam’s eco-friendly pest control approach aligns with global trends toward sustainable home-care practices. The company continues to enhance its service standards through regular training, upgraded treatment technologies, and strict compliance with environmental and safety guidelines. With increasing awareness of chemical exposure risks, more residents are turning to eco-safe services that promise both effectiveness and well-being.

About TechSquadTeam

TechSquadTeam is a leading home services provider offering professional solutions across cleaning, pest control, painting, electrical repairs, plumbing, appliance servicing, and more. Operating since 2016, the company is known for its skilled technicians, transparent pricing, customer-first approach, and high satisfaction ratings. TechSquadTeam serves major Indian cities with a mission to deliver reliable, eco-friendly, and technology-enabled home care services.

Contact Information:

TechSquadTeam

Email: support@techsquadteam.com

Phone: +91-9355739395

Website: www.techsquadteam.com

Residents are encouraged to secure their discounted pest control service slots at the earliest as availability for this limited-time offer is filling quickly.