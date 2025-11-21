BOFC Unveils Four New Features to Boost Salesforce Admin Efficiency

Faridabad, India, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — BOFC (Bulk Object Field Creator) has rolled out a major product update, introducing four new features designed to simplify Salesforce configuration and reduce manual administrative workload. These enhancements focus on making metadata management faster, more accurate, and more scalable for Salesforce Admins across all org sizes.

New Features Included in the Release

1. Export Controlling and Dependent Picklist Values

Understanding complex picklist relationships is a common challenge. BOFC now enables Admins to quickly export both controlling and dependent picklist values in a single action.

This feature allows users to:

Export all dependencies in bulk



Easily analyze relationships between picklist levels



Reduce manual documentation efforts



Accelerate cleanup, audits, and cross-org mapping



2. Clone a Dashboard in Salesforce

Building dashboards from scratch across orgs is no longer necessary. BOFC now introduces the ability to clone a dashboards instantly.

Key capabilities include:

Copy dashboards along with components, filters, and referenced reports



Clone between Sandbox, Production, or any external org



Maintain consistent reporting structure across teams



Speed up dashboard deployment and standardization



3. Export Picklist Values for Global Value Sets (GVS)

Managing Global Value Sets individually is time-consuming. With the new feature, Admins can now export multiple GVS picklist values at once.

Benefits include:

Bulk export values for all selected Global Value Sets



Simplify auditing, review, and alignment across environments



Save time by avoiding manual open-and-export loops



Ensure consistent picklist governance across Salesforce orgs



4. Import Picklist Value Sets

Ensuring picklist uniformity across orgs just became effortless. The updated Import Picklist Value Sets feature allows Admins to seamlessly bring in values from external Salesforce environments.

Users can now:

Import picklist values in bulk from another org



Standardize picklists across Sandbox, UAT, and Production



Eliminate manual copy-paste work and reduce errors



Speed up org migrations, consolidation, and new implementation setup



A Step Forward in Eliminating Manual Salesforce Work

“Our goal is simple—reduce repetitive tasks and give Admins the power to manage metadata at scale. This release takes that mission further,” said a BOFC product spokesperson.

These four enhancements continue strengthening BOFC’s position as one of the most comprehensive tools for Salesforce Admin productivity.

About BOFC

BOFC (Bulk Object Field Creator) is the ultimate productivity app for Salesforce admins and architects. Easily perform bulk create, update, clone, or delete operations on metadata—saving hours of manual effort. From fields and objects to layouts, reports, dashboards, and permissions, manage it all at scale. With BOFC, streamline Salesforce setup and work smarter, faster, and error-free.