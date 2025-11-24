Constant Climate Change Ebbs at the Insurance Industry

NEW YORK, 2025-11-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Earth’s weather patterns have far reaching effects in every industry and the increasing severity and frequency of damage causing systems has one industry in turmoil, the insurance industry. Arguments over whether climate change exists continue but there is no argument on its existence in the insurance business as residential and commercial losses and claims climb alongside the consistent bad weather. A study cited by Laurence Tognetti, MSc in an article at LabRoots suggested that insurance company profits could decrease anywhere between 11 and 100% due to the current environmental landscape. While that range seems wide, the key and concerning number is 100%. Carriers and insurers that cannot make money will cease to do business and that has even farther reaching negative impacts than hurricanes and wildfires. Insurance businesses can use data driven assessments and technology to help improve revenue and mitigate losses as well as employ new pricing models for revenue generation.

A New Insurance Tool: ClimAIteTRACK

ClimAIteTRACK is a new insurance management tool from TTS that delivers tangible and actionable insights to better manage premium revenue and client relationships. Through an advanced API pull call, the technology acquires specific historical and current weather data and metrics for a specific region. A proprietary algorithm performs detailed data analytics to identify past trends and patterns, generating an Environmental Assessment Grade (EAG) unique to the area or region requested. The EAG is an easy to understand grading system that assesses past and potential environmental risk that insurers can use to adjust premiums and provide transparency with client-facing marketing elements. In addition to standard, yearly renewals, the EAG can be used on a more frequent basis, enabling dynamic pricing for premiums and creating more opportunities for revenue increases. Insurance businesses can offer a Dynamic Premium Pricing Model product for residential and commercial clients in higher risk areas or with past claims histories. DPPM is another method for optimizing and increasing revenue while delivering transparency that solidifies B2B and B2C relationships.

The Dynamic Premium Pricing Model

ClimAIteTRACK’s core capability is generating data driven climate assessments for a specific region which can be used by insurance companies to deploy a Dynamic Premium Pricing Model, or DPPM to both residential and commercial policy holders. ClimAIteTRACK’s automated processes and advanced data acquisition capabilities can provide shorter term reports, such as quarterly, or bi-annualy for potentially more upward premium adjustments. Clients who are in high risk areas or may have past claims histories can be placed on the DPPM to generate more premium revenue in a shorter time frame. DPPM can also be offered voluntarily to clients who may be trend friendly to dynamic pricing products. Detailed internal and user facing reports and elements ensure complete understanding and clarity on the DPPM process. Built into the ClimAIteTRACK system, the DPPM is a switchable mode and can be activated for each client or case. Developed within the Python framework, ClimAIteTRACK and the DPPM functionally could be integrated into existing, in house systems and infrastructure.

Transparency and Strategy for Climate Change

ClimAIteTRACK aims to deliver two significant benefits to insurance businesses:

Create opportunities for increases in premium revenue through data analytics

Strengthen brand equity and client relationships through transparency

At the heart of the technology lies the generated Environmental Assessment Grade, or EAG which is a detailed climate and environmental report for a specific region. ClimAIteTRACK’s high level API system accepts location data in a variety of formats such as: city, state, province, region, zip or postal code and UK postcodes. EAG reporting is available globally and can originate on any past date the business requires. The first generation EAG is easy to understand and includes summary comments, points grade, letter grade and the grading scale for reference. As a client facing element, the EAG can deliver real transparency and understanding, building stronger policyholder relationships. The EAG is used by the business to make upward adjustments to policy premiums in an effort to increase revenue in a defined manner. When the DPPM mode is activated, EAG data is sent directly to the technology for premium adjustment recommendations or execution when vertically integrated.

Next Level Premium and Client Management

ClimAIteTRACK is an all in one insurance solution that can provide detailed and region specific climate assessments, indicating past and potential exposure to severe weather events. Using historical and current weather metrics and statistics, ClimAIteTRACK can deliver an easy to understand EAG that helps insurance businesses deploy better premium pricing strategies as well as offering transparency to clients. Insurers can utilize the DPPM and ClimAIteTRACK analytics as a way of offering additional revenue generating products to new and existing clients. ClimAIteTRACK structure is modular and additional analytics and layers can be integrated for a more precise and client base specific analysis. Climate change is no longer unpredictable and should be considered a constant in strategic planning and ClimAIteTRACK is a powerful tool that can help insurance companies and liability carriers navigate the current environmental landscape. Give ClimAIteTRACK a try and get an EAG for any location. Access here: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/