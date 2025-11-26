Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market 2033: The Role of Automation in Lighting Control

Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Summary

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market was valued at USD 58.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 134.51 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions across commercial and industrial environments.

The worldwide focus on improving energy efficiency has become a major catalyst for LED adoption in these sectors. Businesses face growing pressure to reduce energy consumption and operational costs while maintaining high levels of productivity and workplace safety. Traditional lighting systems—such as fluorescent and incandescent lamps—consume more power and require frequent maintenance. LEDs, by contrast, significantly reduce energy usage and maintenance expenses, making them highly suitable for large-scale facilities, including industrial plants, warehouses, and commercial buildings where lighting represents a substantial share of total energy consumption.

The integration of smart lighting systems supported by IoT is creating new growth opportunities in the market. IoT-enabled LED products can connect to centralized monitoring platforms, enabling real-time insights and automated control across large facility spaces. These capabilities improve illumination consistency, enhance safety, and streamline facility operations. For example, in October 2024, ABB partnered with Zumtobel Group to integrate advanced lighting management with ABB’s building automation and electrification systems. This collaboration targets the development of sustainable and energy-efficient smart lighting solutions for industrial, commercial, and institutional environments.

As industrial and commercial buildings continue adopting digital transformation initiatives, the integration of LED lighting with IoT, analytics, and Building Management Systems is expected to intensify. Increasing collaboration between lighting manufacturers and automation companies will support the development of interconnected, scalable, and energy-efficient smart building ecosystems. In the coming years, regulatory pressures, sustainability goals, and operational cost advantages will further drive adoption, positioning smart LED systems as a core component of next-generation industrial and commercial infrastructure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 42.9% of global revenue in 2024.

In the U.S., strict energy regulations and growing sustainability goals continue to support LED lighting adoption.

By product, the luminaires systems segment held the largest share at 62.8% in 2024.

The indoor application segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end use, the commercial segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 58.00 Billion

USD 58.00 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 134.51 Billion

USD 134.51 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 9.6%

9.6% Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Key Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Company Insights

Major companies in the sector include Signify and Acuity Brands, Inc., both of which play important roles in developing advanced LED solutions for industrial and commercial applications.

Signify Holding, based in the Netherlands, offers a wide range of IoT-integrated lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Its portfolio features LED luminaires under brands such as Philips, Day-Brite CFI, Advance, and Interact, covering high-bay fixtures, recessed troffers, linear lighting, floodlights, canopy lights, and architectural lighting systems.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. provides lighting and building technology solutions, including LED fixtures, lighting controls, skylights, and system components. Its products span residential, industrial, commercial, infrastructure, and life safety applications, marketed under well-known brands such as Lithonia Lighting and Luminaire LED.

Emerging players such as Dialight and Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC (ADLT) are also strengthening their presence.

Dialight specializes in rugged LED lighting for heavy-duty industrial environments, offering high-bays, floodlights, area lights, obstruction lighting, and control systems. Its LEDs are also utilized in safety and indicator applications across various industries.

Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC (ADLT) produces energy-efficient lighting materials and finished products, operating globally across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company markets its brands in roughly 50 countries and supports lighting manufacturers worldwide with advanced materials and components.

Key Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Companies

Panasonic Corporation

Hubbell Lighting

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ams-OSRAM AG

Signify Holding

Dialight

Zumtobel Group

Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC

Nora Lighting

Cree Lighting

Eaton Corporation

NVC International Holdings Ltd.

Wipro Limited

Syska

Current Lighting Solutions, LLC

Conclusion

The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is entering a period of sustained growth driven by global energy-efficiency mandates, rising operational cost pressures, and rapid digital transformation across industrial and commercial sectors. LEDs continue to replace traditional lighting due to their superior energy savings, longevity, and reduced maintenance requirements. The accelerating adoption of IoT-connected lighting systems further enhances efficiency, safety, and automation capabilities in large-scale facilities. With strong momentum in Asia Pacific and growing collaborations between lighting manufacturers and automation leaders, smart LED lighting is set to become a foundational element of future industrial and commercial infrastructure.