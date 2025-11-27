Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market 2030: Reducing Genetic Disorder Risks in Families

The global preimplantation genetic testing market was valued at USD 852.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,282.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030. Rising cases of single-gene, mitochondrial, and other genetic disorders are supporting the increasing demand for preimplantation diagnosis and screening procedures.

According to the Florida Department of Health, roughly one in every 33 babies in the U.S. is born with a congenital disability, affecting nearly 120,000 infants annually, further emphasizing the need for advanced genetic screening technologies. With the introduction of new testing solutions, demand is expected to grow steadily. For example, in July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced two NGS-based tests for preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A), a widely used technique in assisted reproductive technology (ART) to detect embryos with chromosomal abnormalities prior to transfer. Traditional PGT-A requires embryo biopsy, typically performed on day five or six, which—though effective—poses risks to embryo health and implantation potential.

A major advancement in the field has been the emergence of non-invasive PGT-A (niPGT-A), which analyzes cell-free DNA (cfDNA) released naturally by embryos into culture media, thereby eliminating the need for biopsy. This approach aims to preserve embryo integrity while offering reliable genetic insights. PerkinElmer’s PG-Seq Rapid Non-Invasive PGT-A Kit utilizes cfDNA from culture media and significantly accelerates sample preparation to just three hours. It detects a wide range of abnormalities including aneuploidies, unbalanced translocations, and segmental variants. Data from 15 IVF laboratories worldwide show over 90% concordance between niPGT-A and conventional PGT-A, underscoring its growing clinical relevance.

In the same month, Thermo Fisher Scientific also launched the Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit and Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit, both compatible with the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencer. This fully automated system streamlines IVF testing by consolidating templating, sequencing, and analysis, while adding critical quality controls such as contamination detection and triploidy assessment.

Earlier, in September 2022, Eurofins Genoma introduced its own niPGT-A solution using cfDNA from spent culture media. The method captures genetic signals from both the inner cell mass and trophectoderm, offering a more comprehensive embryo profile than traditional biopsy samples. As a pioneer of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in Italy, Eurofins is expanding its expertise into reproductive genetics with this advancement.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest market share in 2024 at 34.65%.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% through the forecast period.

The preimplantation genetic diagnosis segment led the market in 2024 with 77.14% share.

The aneuploidy screening application segment accounted for 26.0% of the market in 2024.

Hospitals represented the largest end-use segment in 2024, holding 39.3% of total revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 852.4 Million

USD 852.4 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,282.1 Million

USD 1,282.1 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 7.1%

7.1% Largest Regional Market: Europe

Europe Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Preimplantation Genetic Testing Company Insights

Major market participants include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

Illumina, Inc. is a leading genomics and sequencing technology provider, offering solutions used across healthcare, agriculture, research, and personalized medicine.

is a leading genomics and sequencing technology provider, offering solutions used across healthcare, agriculture, research, and personalized medicine. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated delivers a wide range of diagnostics services, including gene-based and esoteric testing, pathology services, risk assessment, and central lab services across clinical trials. The company has a global footprint across Mexico, India, Ireland, and the UK.

Emerging companies include GenEmbryomics, Color Health, Inc., and EasyDNA.

Color Health, Inc. focuses on genetics-driven healthcare solutions, offering genetic testing and counseling services related to inherited conditions and disease risks.

focuses on genetics-driven healthcare solutions, offering genetic testing and counseling services related to inherited conditions and disease risks. EasyDNA provides accessible DNA testing services ranging from paternity and ancestry to health-based and forensic analysis.

Conclusion

The preimplantation genetic testing market is poised for steady growth driven by rising genetic disorders, increasing demand for IVF success optimization, and rapid technological advancements—particularly the shift toward non-invasive testing. Innovations such as niPGT-A, NGS-based assays, and fully automated sequencing platforms are transforming reproductive genetics by improving accuracy, reducing risk, and streamlining workflows. With Europe leading the market and Asia Pacific exhibiting the highest growth potential, the industry is set to expand significantly through 2030, supported by continued innovation and increasing global adoption of assisted reproductive technologies.